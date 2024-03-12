Toni Lowe is a self-described “creative director, image architect, and stylist.” She has been assisting pro athletes for the last 12 years. She helps them look their best off the court, putting them in the right mindset to play their best on the court.
Lowe's current main NBA clients include Tyrese Maxey, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Paul George.
“Toni’s greatest assist is that she actually finds out what I’m into, what I like, what I look up to, and then puts her spin on it to the point where it’s something new and something fresh at all times, but it’s still very much me,” Jackson Jr. says.
As you see in the video below, Lowe takes the viewers to “The Webster,” a fashion store she frequents to find the newest looks for her clients. The Webster is perfect for Lowe's vision, as they have bigger-sized pieces that can fit the frame of some of the NBA's biggest stars.
Lowe’s first work connection to NBA players was serving as an intern for Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for two years. One time, Lowe stepped in on a Wade family brand shoot and proved she could take the lead after his main stylist couldn't make it. Since that moment, Lowe has been a fashion stylist for pro athletes.
While she works with NBA players, primarily, she also has clients in the NFL. Her current main football clients include Marcus Williams and Chris Conley. In the past, she worked with Julius Peppers and Ricky Jean Francois.
Toni Lowe and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Toni Lowe makes sure that her clients are comfortable in their attire. She visits Ksubi, a streetwear brand that most of her clients use. The company has a collab with Juice WRLD, who happens to be one of Jackson Jr.'s favorite artists. Lowe's attention to detail in knowing her clients personally enables her to get clothes that perfectly fit their style.
In the video, Jackson Jr. leaves all his clothes at home, so Lowe meets Jaren at the hotel for a live fitting. The pair team up to figure out an outfit to wear to his game the next day. Jackson Jr. and Lowe decide on a denim vest, long khaki shorts and Nike Dunk high-top sneakers.
Lowe believes in her abilities, and her confidence is why the game's best trust her to shape their image.