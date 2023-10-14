For college students, October may seem like the time for spooky movies, pumpkin patches, and homecoming, but it is also the time for midterm exams and hardcore studying. Midterm exams are tests or assessments given to students in the middle of an academic term or semester. Unlike shorter quizzes or even some assignments, these tests matter more to your final score in the class. Although the thought of sitting in a classroom all day wrecking one’s brain over the answers on a piece of paper doesn’t seem too exciting, with the proper preparation, the process can become much more bearable.

Me drowning due to the workload and stress from midterms yet still trying to distract myself by sharing memes. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/otopDewxGO — Mary Tejada (@MNTejada) October 21, 2019

Whether you’re a midterm vet or rookie we have you covered with our list of exam hacks!

Hack #1: Start Early and Plan Your Study Time

Start your study period well before the test. Make a study schedule to cover all the topics and break the material down into digestible portions. This way when the test comes around you'll be a pro on all the material.

Hack #2: Form a Study Group

Try to learn alongside others if you can. Speaking about ideas with others can help you comprehend them better and open up fresh perspectives. Talking about various subjects can assist you in filling your knowledge gaps. Together you all could Review your textbooks, class notes, and any additional readings or assignments your instructor may have assigned. Make sure you comprehend the main ideas, theories, and crucial information.

Hack #3: Create a Study Guide

Create a study guide from your notes and key ideas. This could take the shape of summary sheets, mind maps, outlines, or flashcards. Examine and test yourself using this.

Hack #4: Take Breaks & Get Enough Sleep

Do not cram for extended amounts of time without breaks. Take little breaks to relax and refresh your brain. Engage in relaxing and mind-clearing activities during these breaks. Most importantly, prior to the exam, make sure you get a decent night's sleep. For the brain to work at its best and memories to be retained, adequate sleep is essential.

Hack #5: Manage Your Time & Review Your Answers

Decide how much time to allot for each question based on how many are on the exam. Move on and return to the question later if you become stuck on it. Avoid focusing too much time on a single question. If you have the time, go back and check your responses. Look for any mistakes, missing details, or areas where you can make improvements.

Hack #6: Don't Stress, Stay Positive

Remember to think positively throughout the exam. Have faith in your abilities and your planning. Have faith that you've tried your hardest to achieve.

Remember that passing any exam requires planning ahead and taking a calculated risk. Good luck!