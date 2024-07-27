New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed on Saturday that starting pitcher Kodai Senga may be out for the year after suffering a high grade calf strain. Senga exited his first start back from the injured list with the concern. The Mets are now considering changing their MLB trade deadline strategy as a result of the Senga update, via Andy Martino of SNY.

“The Mets had not really been in the market for starting pitchers before Kodai Senga’s season-ending injury. Now they are discussing what the news means for their trade deadline needs,” Martino wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Senga, 31, was an All-Star during his rookie season in 2023. He pitched to a 2.98 ERA across 29 starts. The Mets did not play up to their expectations as a team, but Senga still pitched well. New York was hopeful that Senga would lead the starting rotation once again in 2024.

Instead, Senga has made just one start, an outing in which he lasted 5.1 innings. Now it appears his season is over. So will the Mets attempt to acquire starting pitching help?

Mets' starting pitching rotation

New York is 55-48. They are expecting to compete for a National League Wild Card position. The Mets also know that their chances of winning the World Series will be slim unless they upgrade the rotation.

The starting rotation currently consists of Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and David Peterson. Peterson has impressed in limited action. Quintana, Manaea and Severino are capable of playing pivotal roles in a rotation. The three veterans have performed fairly well this season.

With that being said, the Mets probably need to add at least one more pitcher to the rotation. Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Jameson Taillon, and Garrett Crochet are just a few of the starting pitchers who have been mentioned in trade rumors. If the Mets are willing to surrender prospect capital, they will be able to address their current pitching needs.