College Radio Day is here again! Every year, on the first Friday of October, colleges worldwide celebrate their local stations and the valuable benefits they provide for students. The day increases awareness of college radio and invites new listeners to discover what their local station has to offer. With participation from 29 different countries and over 600+ radio stations across the globe, it has become a global phenomenon.

Dr. Rob Quickie, the founder of College Radio Day, initially developed the idea in early 2010 per a report by Jennifer Waits of Radio Survivor. After collaborating with Peter Kreten and making necessary adjustments, the first College Radio Day debuted in October 2011 and has been growing ever since.

College radio stations, run almost entirely run by university students, offer a unique opportunity for young adults to gain invaluable experience and understand the workings of a successful station. These stations also provide a platform for students to become more comfortable on-air and gain confidence in the field. HBCU radio stations, in particular, take the day to the next level with campus takeovers. Florida A&M's radio station, 90.5 the Flava, is known for its enthusiastic celebrations of College Radio Day.

Moreover, College Radio Day has played a pivotal role in providing scholarships and grants to students pursuing a future in radio. This support is made possible by the generous contributions of vendor supporters who share the desire to help aspiring radio professionals. Public support is evident through the influx of callers expressing their love for the shows throughout the day.

Don't forget to tune in to your local college station and show your support in honor of this special day.