In College Football 25, you can make custom offensive and defensive playbooks to create your own unique play style. The game includes all 134 FBS playbooks for offense and defense, all of which you can use to create your own in various modes. Therefore, we created a guide on how you can create offensive and defensive custom playbooks in College Football 25. Without further ado, let's build you a playbook.

How Do You Create Custom Playbooks in College Football 25?

To create a custom playbook in College Football 25, players must:

Switch over to the Create & Share Tab (use R1/RB or L1/LB to switch menus) Select Custom Playbooks Choose an Existing Offense or Defense to create your custom playbook with

Once you finally do that, you'll be able to customize a team's playbook in various ways. In this menu, you'll see four different pages:

In the Audibles page, you'll be able to change the four pre-set plays that your offense can audible to during a play. And this applies to all offensive formations. For example, you can change the audible plays for your goal-line offense as well as when you're in a 5 wide receiver Shotgun formation. So depending on what formation you run, you'll have a different set of audibles based on what you selected.

In the My Playbooks Page, you can remove and rate plays. So if you don't like plays like PA Spot or Goal Line Fade, you can remove those plays. Or if you don't want to remove them, you can give them a low rating so you remember how effective it is for you in future games.

The All Plays page is as exactly as it sounds. Essentially, it shows you all the plays you have in all formations. You can activate and add plays here to your playbook. Just make sure you're adding the right plays to the right formations. You can check which formation you are on with the Trigger buttons.

Lastly, we have My Gameplay page is where you can set the star rating of a play to determine how often the play is suggested in specific situations. For example, if you love Slot Flags on 2nd and medium situations, make sure to give it a high-rating in that category.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about creating custom playbooks in College Football 25. It might seem intimidating at first, but over time you'll get used to it. Once you get the hang of it, you'll be able to create your ideal offense. We hope you have fun creating your own overpowered playbooks to dominate with. If you're looking for more, check out our guides on Passing, Mental Abilities, and Roster Updates.

