EA Sports FC 24 players are having difficulty trying to fix a gameplay lag issue that hampers gameplay. To help you out, we created a guide that lists a few ways you can fix the gameplay lag in FC 24. While EA Sports hopefully plans to fix these issues in the next update, we hope these solutions help you for the time being. Without further ado, let's show you how to fix gameplay lag in FC 24.

How Do You Fix Gameplay Lag In FC 24?

There's a few strategies that might solve any gameplay lag issues in FC 24. Firstly we recommend going into settings, adjusting any graphical setting to its lowest value. That is because the less the game has to worry about visuals, the more it can focus on performance. However, we don't think you should have to sacrifice one in order to get the other. So we've found a strategy that might let you keep the good visuals while playing with very little lag.

Additionally, if that doesn't work, then there seems to be a tried and true method on the internet that seems to work for some. To do this:

Enter game settings Scroll over to the Visual Tab Go down to Playstyles+ Overhead indicator Disable the setting

Doing this takes away the notification you receive when a Playstyle+ activates. However, this information really doesn't need to be shown, especially when your eyes are too busy looking at the ball. This means one less thing for the game to worry about, which hopefully creates a lag-free experience for you.

If that doesn't work, try restarting the game, your system, or even your router. If none of those options work, it might be time to visit the EA Sports FC 24 Forums. It requires making an account and all that jazz, but it might be the only way to get an actual EA rep to help you.

And those are some ways you can fix the gameplay lag in FC 24. We hope this guide helps you have a much smoother experience when playing.

EA Sports FC 24 released earlier today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. ClutchPoints reviewed the game, giving it a 7.5/10.

