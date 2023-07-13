EA Sports FC 24's release date has finally been announced. EA Sports held an official livestream today showcasing some of the new things they'll be bringing to the future of football.

The leaks earlier this month turned out to be true. Not only is Erling Haaland the cover athlete for both of the game's editions, but the release date, early access, and more were confirmed in today's show.

EA Sports FC 24 is EA Sports' first Football game without the FIFA title. The thirty-year partnership ended with FIFA 23, meaning EA is no longer using the FIFA identity. To help secure the fans who brought them this far, the gaming tycoon is securing deals with other leagues as well as UEFA to bring exclusive content to their titles.

Below is the official gameplay trailer:

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date – September 29th, 2023

EA Sports FC 24 releases on Friday, September 29th. The game will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store , and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition get access to the game seven days prior. This means they can start playing the game on September 22nd, 2023.

Pre-ordering the standard edition earns you the following:

Dual Entitlement

Ultimate Team Cover Star Loan Player Item for 10 Ultimate Team Matches

Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items for 5 Ultimate Team Matches

One Clubs Unlocked Play Style Slot

Additional Player Career Personality Points

One Manager Career 5-Star Coach available for hire

Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition get access to the following items:

All of the above

7 days of Early Access, starting September 22nd, 2023.

4600 FC points

Access to Nike Ultimate Team Campaign

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player Item

Nike X EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit

Team of The Week 1 Ultimate Team Player Item

Pre-order by August 22nd to receive a an un-tradeable UCL or UWCL Ultimate Team Hero Item in November.

Gameplay

EA Sports FC 24 marks a new chapter in the story of Football video games. While no longer connected to FIFA, we expect the gameplay to be very similar to FIFA 23. However, there's a few things to note that should change up the gameplay experience.

First is the inclusion of SAPIEN Technology, which creates an endoskeleton structure for players, allowing for more accurate player movements. Hypermotion V technology was also confirmed not long ago. This technology reads real match data and clips to help create those real life moments in the game of FC 24.

Ultimate Team, the game's most popular mode, is returning once again, but with the inclusion of Women's Football players. Speaking of Women's Football, two new women's leagues are joining alongside the Women's Champions League. Liga F and the Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga join the game's already massive roster of Football Clubs around the world.

EA also signed exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, and the UEFA Champion's league, securing the right to use their clubs, image, and likeness in their games for years to come.

Play Styles is a big feature coming to FC 24. It equips Footballers with signature abilities, giving them an edge over other players. It sounds similar to Madden NFL's X-Factor feature, which gave certain players overpowered boosts. We're not sure if every player gets a Play Style, if they're unlockable, or who gets them. But they should play a major role in the experience in terms of the gameplay.

Story

There's been no confirmation on an actual story mode within the game. However, EA Sports FC 24 will likely include a career mode where you can control a player, manager, or owner of a team.

It is important to note that the Match day experience is receiving an upgrade of some kind. According to the official livestream, this includes dynamic match intros and match day menus. Additionally, it includes new footage of pundits and commentators. Perhaps the improvements to the match day experience will allow more presentation upgrades to career mode.

