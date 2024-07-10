Former NBA legend Vince Carter is NBA 2K25's Hall of Fame Edition Cover Athlete. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Carter would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Now, he'll also grace the cover of 2K's next NBA game. NBA 2K25 also brings some new improvements on New Gen, current Gen, and PC players. But first, let's take a look at Carter's reaction to the news.

2024 Hall of Fame Inductee Vince Carter Reacts To NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition Cover

Vince Carter shared a heartfelt reaction to both his Hall of Fame induction, and to gracing the cover of NBA 2K25's Hall of Fame Edition. “Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career. Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.”

Carter is the only basketball player to play 22 total seasons in the NBA. From 1999 to 2020, Carter appeared in over 1,500 games, starting in almost 1,000 altogether. During his long tenure, he played for several teams, including the:

Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets (Formerly New Jersey)

Orlando Magic

Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings

Atlanta Hawks

The 1999 Rookie of the Year went on to earn 8 All-Star nods, and even represented the U.S. in the Olympics twice. With his decorated resume and impressive resilience, Carter makes for an excellent cover athlete. The game's other cover stars include the Celtics' Jayson Tatum, as well as WNBA star A'ja Wilson.

The NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition will be a limited time-item, offered through September 8th, 2024. It includes everything in the All-Star Edition, as well as a:

Vince Carter MyCAREER jersey

Season 1 Pro Pass (4 rewards upfront)

12-month NBA League Pass Subscription

NBA 2K25 also brings some new and exciting changes, especially for PC players. In fact, PC players will finally be able to enjoy the same experience as New Gen players do. Some of these benefits include being able to explore The City, trying out MyNBA's new “sixth era”, and playing The W.

Current Gen players on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also have a brand new Metropolis-themed Neighborhood to explore. Here, they can complete quests, earn rewards, and connect with others online. However, the Hall of Fame Edition will only be available on New Gen systems along with PC.

That wraps up everything about the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition, which features Vince Carter as the cover athlete. If you're still playing NBA 2K24, try redeeming the latest locker codes for new content. Furthermore, if you need VC, check out the latest episode of 2KTV to earn some much-needed currency.

