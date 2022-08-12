Sonic’s Adventure is officially underway which means Sonic and friends are here. Here’s how to get all the Sonic skins in the Fall Guys Store.

Just recently Mediatonic announced that more Sonic the Hedgehog characters skins are coming to Fall Guys. That day has finally come and players can now purchase the returning Sonic and Knuckles alongside a set of new skins. Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Dr. Eggman, and Super Sonic will all cost 800 Show-Bucks individually.

The Fall Guys item shop is also offering 2 bundles from the Sonic set just to help players save a few Show-Bucks. The Dynamic Duo bundle which contains Sonic and Knuckles costs 1200 Show-Bucks. The Eggman VS Tails bundle also costs 1200 Show-Bucks. Super Sonic is the only skin in the set that isn’t a part of any bundle. But these Sonic Skins in Fall Guys aren’t all just for cosmetics, there are also some emotes. In addition to this set of skins is an emote reminiscent of Sonic’s idle animation in his games. Players can purchase the You’re Too Slow emote for 400 Show-Bucks in the store.

Sonic’s Adventure is now live for players to participate in up until August 15. Don’t forget to complete the event quests to receive exclusive limited-time rewards. These rewards include the Sonic Nameplate, Sonic Pattern, and Sonic’s Shoes. This is a great way to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog even if the next film in the series isn’t coming out until 2024.

Sonic’s Adventure Event and Sonic the Hedgehog skins are now available in Fall Guys until August 15.