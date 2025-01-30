A free Zinedine Zidane TOTY Icon is available in FC 25 for free, but only for a limited time. This Upgradeable Evo Card adds a highly rated player to your FC Ultimate Team Roster, and the best part is you can get it by doing one simple thing. One of the most successful players and coaches in the world, Zidane makes for a great TOTY Icon Item. Without further ado, we'll explain how you can get him.

How Do You Get The TOTY Icon Zinedine Zidane in FC 25 Ultimate Team?

To get a free Zinedine Zidane Team of the Year 2002 ICON player item, you need to play EA Sports FC 25 by Friday, February 14th, 2025. Once you do so, you'll receive the item the next time you enter the Ultimate Team mode.

Why the year 2002? Well that was the year Zidane and Real Madrid won the Champions League. In the final Zidane scored one of the greatest goals in history to help Real Madrid take a 2-1 lead. But if you think that's the only reason he's an ICON, you're mistaken.

Zidane is a decorated player with achievements at every level of the game. In 1998, he was part of the French team that won the World Cup. Eight years later, he appeared in the World Cup Final again in 2006, something very few players get the chance of doing.

After retiring, Zidane began his managerial career, coaching Real Madrid from 2016-2021. During his tenure, he won La Liga twice, as well as in the Champions league three different times. Furtheremore, Zidane holds a ton of records, both as a player and a manager, that define his legendary status in the sport of Soccer. Overall, he makes for a great TOTY ICON.

The nice thing about this card is that it can be upgraded. When you first receive it, it'll be a 90 OVR player item. Over time, you can improve that number to 94, effectively making the card more useful in game.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on how to get a free TOTY Icon Zinedine Zidane in FC 25 Ultimate Team. We hope you enjoy using this new powerful player item across various FUT modes. And while you're at it, feel free to check out the FC 25 Team of the Year Winners for both men and women's soccer.

