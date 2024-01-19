However, getting Fluids in Palworld isn't as simple as buying them in a shop.

We created a guide to help players get Pal Fluids in Palworld. Overall. this material is needed to craft items the player may want to use later in-game. However, getting Fluids in Palworld isn't as simple as buying them in a shop. So make sure you and your team are prepared for some fighting in order to get some Fluids.

How To Get Pal Fluids in Pal World

To get Pal Fluids in Palworld, the player must capture and defeat Water Type Pals. To discern if the Pal you're facing is water, the game should show a typing icon next to their name. However, most Water Type Pals are easily identifiable due to their appearance and color.

Overall, the process is pretty easy once you know where to look. When you know of an area that spawns mostly water type Pals, stay there and get ready to cause mass genocide. Typically, each Pal in an area typically gives off the same amounts when it comes to the reward.

What Are Pal Fluids Used For In Palworld?

Materials Needeed ITEM LEVEL UNLOCK 10 Pal Fluids

10 Paldium Fragment

15 Stone

30 Wood Hot Spring 9 1 Pal Fluid

1 Bone

15 Stone Cement 19 20 Pal Fluids

200 Stone

100 Ingot Water Fountain 23 3 Tomato Seeds

50 Stone

70 Wood Tomato Plantation 32 15 Pal Fluids

15 High Quality Pal Oil

50 Ingot

50 Stone Witch Cauldron 32 3 Lettuce Seeds

10 Pal Fluids

70 Stone

100 Wood Lettuce Plantation 38

Pal Fluids are a crafting material that can be used to craft a variety of items. At certain levels, players unlock the ability to craft more items. For example, at level 9, players can begin crafting a Hot Spring, which allows your Pals to rest. Overall, we recommend stacking up on inventory earlier on as you grind you way through Palworld.

And that wraps up our guide on how to get Fluids in Palworld. We hope this guide helped you come up with an excellent strategy to wrangle up some fluids. With Palworld out now for Early Access for PC & Xbox, it's the best time to get a head start and build your dream team.

In case you're one of the unfortunate players dealing with a black screen, check out our guide on how to fix the issue.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.