We created a guide to help players get Pal Fluids in Palworld. Overall. this material is needed to craft items the player may want to use later in-game. However, getting Fluids in Palworld isn't as simple as buying them in a shop. So make sure you and your team are prepared for some fighting in order to get some Fluids.
How To Get Pal Fluids in Pal World
To get Pal Fluids in Palworld, the player must capture and defeat Water Type Pals. To discern if the Pal you're facing is water, the game should show a typing icon next to their name. However, most Water Type Pals are easily identifiable due to their appearance and color.
Overall, the process is pretty easy once you know where to look. When you know of an area that spawns mostly water type Pals, stay there and get ready to cause mass genocide. Typically, each Pal in an area typically gives off the same amounts when it comes to the reward.
What Are Pal Fluids Used For In Palworld?
|Materials Needeed
|ITEM
|LEVEL UNLOCK
|
|Hot Spring
|9
|
|Cement
|19
|
|Water Fountain
|23
|
|Tomato Plantation
|32
|
|Witch Cauldron
|32
|
|Lettuce Plantation
|38
Pal Fluids are a crafting material that can be used to craft a variety of items. At certain levels, players unlock the ability to craft more items. For example, at level 9, players can begin crafting a Hot Spring, which allows your Pals to rest. Overall, we recommend stacking up on inventory earlier on as you grind you way through Palworld.
And that wraps up our guide on how to get Fluids in Palworld. We hope this guide helped you come up with an excellent strategy to wrangle up some fluids. With Palworld out now for Early Access for PC & Xbox, it's the best time to get a head start and build your dream team.
