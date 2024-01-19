Overall, the solutions take around 10-15 minutes to perform but have fixed the issues for most players.

Some Palworld Players have been struggling to log in to the game due to a black screen that seemingly never goes away. Thankfully, the game's community manager quickly addressed the issue with a solution. Additionally, a Reddit user found a solution for PC players that should address the issue and have you back in Palworld in no time. Overall, the solutions take around 10-15 minutes to perform but have fixed the issues for most players.

How To Fix Palworld Black Screen

Hello everyone, We are blown away with the response to Palworld and we're doing our best to respond to your issues! Currently, our server provider is reporting that due to the large amount of concurrent players, the servers have become unstable and you may be experiencing… — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 19, 2024

There are currently two different solutions available to fix the Black Screen in Palworld.

According to Palworld Community Manager Kei, players should wait around 10 minutes for Palworld to start at launch. Due to the game's popularity, and the fact that it just released Disable Full Screen (PC) – Reddit user Tanner found a method that worked for him, and which also seemed to work for others. The steps include: On Steam, right-click on “Palworld's launcher” (.exe file), then select “Properties” Go to “Compatibility” Put a check on “Disable fullscreen optimizations” Additionally, put a check “Run as administrator”

Overall, these two method seem to be working for players so far. We hope these two methods hopefully assisted players in finding a fix for the Palworld Black Screen.

Palworld officially launched on Early Access today, letting people explore a world full of critters, known as Pals. Overall, the game resembles Pokemon on a visual scale but definitely comes with a few major twists (i.e. Guns). Generally, the player's goal in the game is to explore the world, befriend new pals, fight off evil poachers, and perform all sorts of task.

However, unlike Pokemon, Palworld allows up to 8 players to roam the same world together. While the game doesn't offer PvP yet, the developers plan to implement when they figure out the best way to approach it.

You can start playing Palworld now on PC & Xbox. The game currently remains in a preview/early access state, so expect a few hiccups throughout your experience. Nevertheless, we wish you lots of fun as you explore Palworld with your friends!

