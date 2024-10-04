Want to get more XP in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team to unlock all the season rewards? We created a guide on all the best and different ways you can earn XP in Ultimate Team and improve your squad. Overall, each season offers tons of content that players can earn for free, so long as they earn the XP to unlock it. Without further ado, we'll show you how to get XP in Ultimate Team.

How Do You Get XP in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Overall, players have multiple ways of earning XP in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Complete Daily & Weekly Objectives

Complete Player Challenges

Play Skill Games

Play Matches in Rush Mode

FUT Moments

Firstly, players can complete various types of objectives. Thankfully, FC 25 offers new objectives every day, and weekly objectives every week. The payout for daily objectives 250 per day, but Weekly objectives can give you much more. We recommend trying to complete all daily and weekly objectives at the bare minimum if you're trying to reach level 25. Not only do you receive objectives, but so do certain players. These challenges are only for specific players, and offer XP upon completion.

Lastly, FC 25 offers Milestone objectives, which do take longer to complete. Therefore, it's better to just play the game and over time you should unlock some of them. Feel free to look at them so you know which goals you should be completing over time.

But if you're looking for modes, try both Skill Games and Rush Mode. The former are little drills which are quick and easy to complete. You can earn a total of 4,000 XP per week from just playing Skill Games. Therefore, find the one that you can complete with ease and that you can finish quickly. There's tons of different skill games if you want variety.

Rush Mode is the newest mode in FC 25, and it's a pretty fun addition. But more importantly, these matches are very short. They offer decent XP payouts for playing, so feel free to grind this mode if you just want to spam XP gains. It's short duration and XP payout make it one of the best ways to earn level up your pass. So definitely check out Rush mode, especially if you're new to FC.

Lastly, the Moments mode in FC 25 also offers XP upon completion. These small challenges do not offer that much XP, but it's a nice amount if you want to do something different. Overall, they're pretty worthwhile if you really need to complete the Season Pass.

And that includes all the main ways to earn XP in FC 25. Of course, you can also just play your favorite FUT modes over and over to earn XP. But it's nice to keep these other methods in mind to earn XP faster.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about how to get XP in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team. We wish you the best of luck in earning XP fast to earn seasonal rewards and upgrade your team. If you're looking for other guides, check out our list of the top best PlayStyles you can use in-game. Have fun out there on the pitch as you grind for rewards!

