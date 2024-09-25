PlayStyles return to FC 25, and players will want to know which one is the best to use. PlayStyles are abilities that improve a player's ability in specific situations. The game also includes a PlayStyle+ variant, which is an even more powerful PlayStyle. Overall, FC 25 features six different PlayStyle categories. Therefore, we listed our favorite PlayStyles from each category and why they work so well.

What Are The Best PlayStyles to use in FC 25?

Best Scoring PlayStyles in FC 25

Dead Ball – Increases speed, curve, and accuracy for Set Pieces.

Increases speed, curve, and accuracy for Set Pieces. Finesse Shot – Increased accuracy and curve on Finesse Shots

Increased accuracy and curve on Finesse Shots Power Shot – Increased speed of Power Shots

Dead Ball remains the best PlayStyle for scoring in FC 25. With the extended ball trajectory line and increases speed, curve, and accuracy, you become a much better scorer.

It also helps to have players with Finesse Shot or Power Shot. Regardless of which ones you choose, you should always choose a PlayStyle that improves your favorite type of shot. So if you love shooting fast goals with power, use the Power Shot PlayStyle. It's all about focusing on your strengths to ensure you increase your lead.

Which Passing PlayStyle is the best in FC 25?

Whipped Pass – Improved pass accuracy on crosses

Improved pass accuracy on crosses Incisive Pass – More accuracy on Through Passes

More accuracy on Through Passes Long Ball Pass – Improved accuracy on Long Passes

Essentially, any pass accuracy-improving PlayStyle is good to have. However, Whipped Pass seems to be the most useful since it's often used in goalscoring situations. But Incisive Passes and Long Ball Passes have their uses too.

What makes a Whipped Pass useful is you can have more confidence in crossing the ball over to your teammate. This can lead to a score, or at least help you keep possession of the ball.

Best Ball Control PlayStyle in FC 25

Trickster – Unique Flick Skill Moves

– Unique Flick Skill Moves Rapid – Higher sprint speed while dribbling

– Higher sprint speed while dribbling First Touch – Reduced error when trapping the ball

Trickster is a great PlayStyle because it keeps opponents guessing. The access to new and unique moves gives you a wider toolbox of moves to use. Additionally, it helps you become less predictable as you maintain possession.

Rapid is great for moving fast while dribbling. Sometimes you want to move fast, but are fearful of losing the ball. Rapid takes those fears away, allowing you better control while dribbling and sprinting at the same time.

Lastly, First Touch works great for close situations where anyone could get the ball. With First Touch, you'll have a better chance of getting the ball and holding onto it.

What is the best Defending PlayStyle in FC 25?

Intercept – Increased chance of gaining possession when attempting an interception

Increased chance of gaining possession when attempting an interception Anticipate – Improved chances of standing tackle success / grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when doing a standing tackle.

Improved chances of standing tackle success / grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when doing a standing tackle. Block – Increased reach when performing blocks

Intercept is key for any defender looking to reclaim possession of the ball for his team. Anticipate helps for standing tackles, and even lets you stop the ball at your feet if done right. As a defender you'll want to make clean tackles with opportunities to snag the ball away. Lastly, Block is a pretty solid PlayStyle. If you're not able to snag the ball away, you better be able to block opposing offenses.

Best Physical PlayStyle in FC 25

Relentless – Reduces fatigue loss

Reduces fatigue loss Quick Step – Increases movement during explosive sprint

Increases movement during explosive sprint Acrobatic – Improved accuracy on volleys

Relentless is a great PlayStyle if there's a player you never want to see leave the field. You should always sub your star players out every now and then to give them rest, especially if you're winning. But on other occasions, you need them out there for the full 90+ minutes to be a difference maker.

For teams with fast players like Mbappe, use Quick Step. Essentially, it makes your players faster, giving you a better chance of breaking away from defenders. It never hurts to equip your strikers with added speed to help them score.

Speaking of scoring, Acrobatic will improve your accuracy on volleys, giving you a better idea of where the ball will land. Furthermore, the access to more volley animations should allow your player to be more versatile on the pitch.

Best Goalkeeper PlayStyle in FC 25

Footwork – Goalkeepers perform saves with their feet more frequently

Goalkeepers perform saves with their feet more frequently Cross Claimer – GK tries to intercept cross if they can get to it before opponent

GK tries to intercept cross if they can get to it before opponent Far Reach (BAG EXCLUSIVE) – BAG players are more effective at saving shots from outside the box

For general use, Footwork is our favorite Goalkeeper Playstyle in FC 25. It essentially just makes your GK better at their job, and helps you make more saves. Being a GK is already difficult. Therefore, use any PlayStyle that improves their ability to save. However, not every save will be done with your feet.

Therefore, we also recommend Cross Claimer and Far Reach. The former, as the name suggests, will help you on crosses, which can be pretty difficult to save. Furthermore, Far Reach makes you a more effective GK when saving shots from outside the box.

Overall, that includes the best PlayStyles in each category for FC 25. Regardless, we hope this guide helped you learn more about this mechanic, and how you can use it to your advantage. For more FC 25 news, check out the latest patch notes from the game's first Title Update.

