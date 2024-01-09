The actor will reprise his role from the animated films.

The live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon is coming next year, and Gerard Butler is returning to his role of Stoick the Vast.

Deadline broke the news of the actor’s involvement.

Gerard Butler set to star in new live-action How to Train Your Dragon film

The adaptation of DreamWorks Animation’s version will be through Universal Pictures. It will also star Mason Thames and Nico Parker as Hiccup and Astrid. As for the director, Dean DeBlois will be doing so, along with writing and producing the film.

Three films have been made of the series. There were How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019). The films have grossed over $1.6 billion.

Producing will be done by Marc Platt and Marc Platt Productions. The president of the production studio, Adam Sigel, will also produce. The VP of Production, Lexi Barta, is going to oversee the project.

The movies are loosely based on the series of children’s books by Cressida Cowell.

Though details of the new movie aren’t released, the first film was focused on Hiccup, who is a Norse teenager from the island of Berk. There, fighting dragons is the norm. His father (Butler) is the chief of the clan. An injured dragon named Toothless enters the picture, and his people’s future has a chance to change the plot, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Be sure to catch Gerard Butler in How to Train Your Dragon when released on June 13, 2025.