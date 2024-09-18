Optimus Prime has arrived in Squad Busters, and players have a limited time to unlock him for free. Thanks to the new Transformers event in the game, players will be able to get and play as the leader of the Autobots. But how exactly do you unlock Optimus? And will he be available after the event ends? Let’s find out as we show you how to unlock Optimus Prime in Squad Busters.

How Do You Unlock Optimus Prime in Squad Busters?

From September 16th to September 23rd, Squad Busters players can unlock Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, for free. In order to unlock Optimus Prime in Squad Busters, you must:

Reach the Desert World

Collect Energon Cubes From Gameplay / or Purchase them from the Shop Unicron Attacks Battle Mod offers the best Energon Payout

Open Transformer Chests In the Transformers Special Event Menu

Firstly, you’ll need to have reached the Desert World to collect Energon Cubes. To reach the Desert World, you must reach Level 15 on the World Map (this is located on the bottom left of your screen in the main menu). To reach Level 15, you need to collect Portal Energy, which you can earn by playing matches and completing Book Quest. Overall, reaching the Desert World is the easy part.

The easiest way for free-to-play players to get Energon is by playing matches with the Unicron Attacks Battle Mod. This mode offers a lot of Energon, which you can gain by running around the map, defeating enemies, and more. However, just make sure you live throughout the whole battle to receive all possible rewards.

You can also purchase Energon from the Shop, and receive a free one-time-only Energon Reward. Essentially, there are multiple ways to earn Energon in Squad Busters.

Once you’ve collected some Energon Cubes, visit the Transformers Special Event Menu. You can find this by tapping on Optimus Prime in the main menu. He’s located right beside the center of your town. In this menu, you can spend those Energon Cubes on a series of chests that give you more rewards. Overall, here is every reward in the Optimus Reward Track:

13 Energon Cubes – Baby Optimus Prime 31 Energon Cubes – Rare Chest 131 Energon Cubes – Classic Optimus Prime 113 Energon Cubes – Epic Chest 313 Energon Cubes – Emote Box (Optimus Prime Emote) 31 Energon Cubes – Rare Chest 331 Energon Cubes – Super Optimus Prime 13 Energon Cubes – Common Chest 113 Energon Cubes – Epic Chest 131 Energon Cubes – Epic Chest 313 Energon Cubes – Emote Box (Optimus Prime Emote) 131 Energon Cubes – Epic Chest 331 Energon Cubes – Emote Box (Optimus Prime Emote)

Unfortunately, if you miss out on the chance to earn Optimus, you’ll have to wait until he returns to the shop. Furthermore, you’ll then have to buy him with some form of currency (whether it’s real cash or just gold). Therefore, make sure to at least login to the event to receive a free Optimus Prime.

Overall that includes everything you need to know to unlock Optimus Prime in Squad Busters. We hope you enjoy playing as the leader of the Autobots during the event and beyond. Also, make sure to return to Squad Busters after September 23rd because players will have a chance to unlock Elita-1. Thanks to this event, players will be able to get two transformers for free to use in their squad.

For more gaming and Squad Busters news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.