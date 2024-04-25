Squad Busters, Supercell's upcoming mobile game, with gameplay that brings together characters from the developers' classic titles, like Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, and much more. This mobile strategy game allows you to grow your squad, loot bosses, and grow your Supercell characters. With a ton of map combinations, multiple characters, and different worlds to explore, Squad Busters could be Supercell's next big hit.
Squad Busters Global Release Date – May 29th, 2024
Squad Busters' Global Release Date is Wednesday, May 29th for both Apple and Android devices. If you've played other Supercell games, you might also be aware of how much of an accomplishment this is for the development team. Supercell has killed plenty of titles in the past, preventing them from ever receiving a global launch. The company needs to make sure the game is fun, marketable, well-tested, profitable, and long-lasting marketable, profitable, fun, and long-lasting. It seems Squad Busters garnered enough attention and passed all quality checks to finally come out globally.
Squad Busters Gameplay
Squad Busters is a party action mobile game with squad building elements. Overall, the game (at launch) includes over 25 memorable characters from previous Supercell titles, like Clash Of Clans, Brawl Stars, and more. When you begin the game, you'll start off with baby versions of the characters, and build them up to fully-grown and extremely powerful characters.
In terms of controls, Squad Busters' movement is similar to Brawl Stars. You use the screen to manually drag your character(s) across the map. However, characters fight independently, meaning you can't control their basic attacks. In fact, you need to stop moving for your characters to engage in battle, harvest resources, etc.
Throughout your Squad Busters journey, you'll unlock coins to open chests to upgrade your characters. Overall, each character starts in baby form, but you'll be able to fully evolve them into the recognizable characters you remember from other titles.
Overall, the game includes one game mode right now, with a second on the way. Gem Hunt, as it's called, is a 10 player free for all mode. Whoever earns the most gems by the end of the match is declared the victor. You can upgrade your characters throughout the match, and face off against opponents online.
Players need to roam the map, defeat enemies, earn coins, unlock chests, and grow more powerful to unlock gems. From smashing pinatas to recruiting Royal Ghosts, there's tons of ways to give yourself the upper hand in battle. Pick three of your favorite characters, form fusion troops, and fight to victory.
Furthermore, gameplay modifiers change up the experience so that no two matches are the same. These modifiers affect all sorts of things, from Chests, to Turbo Boots, and much more. We look forward to seeing these modifiers when the game launches.
Additionally, Squad Busters grants the player different worlds and themed maps to explore. This opens the door to unique environments, bosses, traps, and heroes from previous Supercell titles. The world of Squad Busters seems like an exciting one to explore.
Lastly, Squad Busters offers an online experience. Create a Multiplayer party room and challenge your friends together. Overall, that includes everything you need too know about Squad Busters' Release Date, along with some info on gameplay and more.
