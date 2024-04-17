Michigan football is still taking in what it feels like to be national champions, but it is back to the gridiron in no time. The Wolverines spring game is right around the corner, and there are a lot of changes in Ann Arbor, so we are going to explain everything that you need to know about the Maize vs. Blue game.
Michigan spring game information
The Maize vs. Blue game will be broadcast on FOX, but you can also stream it on the FOX Sports App, YouTube TV, or fuboTV. For fans who want to attend in person, both the game itself and parking will be free, making it a great event to attend.
Date: Saturday, April 20 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
How to watch: FOX
Controversy in Ann Arbor
New coach, new quarterback, new roster. There are a lot of changes to Michigan football, but the team is still looking to defend their title from last season. Even after a win in the National Championship Game last year, the team's past will haunt them in 2024.
Michigan has been surrounded by controversy in recent seasons. Last year, Jim Harbaugh served a three-game suspension because the team was involved in a sign-stealing controversy. Now, there is another violation that the team is paying for.
The Wolverines will be under probation for three years, will have a fine and recruiting restrictions, and will have five current/former coaches agreeing to one-year show-cause orders. This is because of recruiting restrictions that the team violated during a COVID-19 dead period. Additionally, Denard Robinson, a Michigan staffer and former legend as a player for the team, was just arrested for a OWI.
Robinson's arrest and Michigan's punishment come just a week before the spring game, so not only does new head coach Sherrone Moore have his hands full, but the Wolverines will want to deliver with an entertaining Maize vs. Blue game in order to shift the focus of their football team back to something positive, as it was only months ago when the team proved themselves as the best team in the nation.
Michigan roster/players to watch
This Michigan team is very different than the one that won the National Championship Game, though. Jim Harbough left for the NFL, as are number of the team's best players, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. Luckily, part of what made Michigan so good last year was that they were arguably the deepest team in the nation.
The team is expected to have competition for the starting quarterback gig, and that will start at the spring game. Jayden Denegal, Alex Orji, Jaydn Davis, and Davis Warren are expected to duke it out for the starting nod. As of now, Orji appears to be the frontrunner to start, but fans will learn a lot about Michigan's plans at quarterback at the spring game.
One of the best players returning to Michigan's roster is Donovan Edwards. The running back backed up Corum last year, but he still played a huge role on Michigan's offense. He even rushed for two touchdowns in the National Championship Game last year, and the team expects even bigger things from him this year.
Even after a championship victory, there are a lot of question marks in Ann Arbor. That was the case last season, too, and the Wolverines ended up winning it all. So, will Michigan be able to repeat as champions? We won't know that until the College Football Playoff, but we will have a better feel for the state of Michigan football after their spring game this year.