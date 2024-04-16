Former Michigan football star quarterback Denard Robinson was arrested on Monday for driving while intoxicated, as reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
“Michigan staff member Denard Robinson, a former star quarterback for the Wolverines, was arrested early Monday for operating while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash in Ann Arbor.”
The arrest of the 33-year-old ex-college football signal-caller was also confirmed by the Ann Arbor Police. The said crash happened just a little past 3 am on Monday and took place around only 1.5 miles from Schembechler Hall where the Wolverines' headquarters is located.
In a statement released by Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore about the incident involving Robinson, he said that the program “will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time.” Moore also revealed that the Wolverines slapped Robinson with an indefinite suspension.
After his playing career with the Wolverines from 2009 to 2012, Robinson had a rather unremarkable pro career. He returned to Ann Arbor in 2022 when he was hired by then-Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh to be an Assistant Director of Player Personnel. At the time of his suspension, Robinson carried the job label of Recruiting Assistant Director.
Robinson seems like he is in danger of losing his job at the University, and if a similar case involving a former member of the Michigan football coaching staff is to be reviewed, it can be fairly surmised that, at the very least, Robinson might already be on his way out. It can be recalled that former Michigan defensive line coach Gregg Scruggs resigned back in March after getting arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Moreover, this incident apparently was not the first of its kind involving Robinson, as pointed out by James T. Yoder of Chat Sports.
“This isn't Denard's first incident like this…In 2016 when playing for the Jaguars, he drove his car into a pond and was found unconscious by police with his car partially submerged in water…”
This is not a good look on the Wolverines and most especially to Robinson, who may have a nondescript NFL career but had carved out a memorable time with Michigan.
Reactions to Denard Robinson's arrest
“Michigan needs its employees on an Uber sponsorship immediately,” @JustinSchramMI posted on X (formerly Twitter).
“Denard Robinson is one Michigan player I had a ton of respect for when he played. First class competitor. I hope he gets it straightened out and gets the help he needs. Thankfully nobody was hurt,” shared @the_jabronie.
Another X user, @TtamStrebor, said: “I hate the Michigan football program, but my favorite player of theirs in the last 20 years was Denard. I’m sad that he’s in such a state. I hope he gets some help.”
“Damn 2 coaches in less than a month. Moore gonna have to start putting breathalyzers in his assistants cars lol. Glad no one got hurt though,” chimed in @CoachButler25.
“Denard Robinson was one of my favorite players, but if this is true, he needs to be relieved of his duties immediately,” opined @VBunteDavid.
Robinson's Michigan football, NFL playing career
In four years with the Wolverines, Robinson passed for 6,250 yards and 49 touchdowns with 39 interceptions while completing 57.2 percent of his throws. He also rushed for 4,495 yards and 42 touchdowns on 723 carries. Then in 2013, he became a pro when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him in the fifth round of that year's NFL Draft as the 135th selection overall. He played the wide receiver and running back positions in the NFL, racking up 1,058 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 263 carries while adding 310 receiving yards on 47 receptions.