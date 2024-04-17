Texas football isn't expected to have a competition for the starting quarterback position, but questions will arise right away on whether they should. The Longhorns have the best quarterback room in college football, as Quinn Ewers is one of the best returning signal callers in college and Arch Manning was the number one ranked recruit in the 2023 high school class.
Both talented throwers will be in the public eye long before the 2024 college football season starts up, as Texas' spring game is right around the corner. In this article, we will explain everything you need to know about the intrasquad scrimmage, also known as the Orange-White game.
Texas football spring game info
Date: Saturday, April 20 | Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium — Austin, Texas
How to watch: Longhorn Network
Texas football spring game tickets
Admission to the spring game is free, but the game is at risk of being canceled because of stormy weather. If the weather doesn't interfere, there will be plenty of other events for Longhorn fans to go to.
In addition to the game, the band Reckless Kelly will headline Longhorn City Limits, the free gameday concert on LBJ Lawn. That event takes place starting at 11 a.m. ET, and there will also be an autograph session at 10 a.m. ET.
Texas football roster/players to watch
Texas' roster will look a lot different in 2024. They are losing a number of their best players to the NFL. In fact, six Longhorn players will likely hear their name called in the first or second rounds. Most notably, the team is getting thinner at the skill positions on offense.
Last year, Texas had one of the best passing games in the nation thanks to the star-studded duo of Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, but the two pass catchers will be two of the first players taken in the draft at their position.
Mitchell is considered by some to be the third-best receiver in the draft, and Worthy has seen his stock rise since breaking the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record. Additionally, the team is losing Jonathan Brooks, a player who was one of the best running backs in football last year.
Luckily, reinforcements are on the way. Two of the best transfers at the receiver position found their way onto Texas' roster. Matthew Golden is arriving from Houston and already has 13 touchdown catches in his young career, and Isaiah Bond was arguably the best receiver in the transfer portal.
He had some massive moments playing from Alabama, including the game-winning touchdown catch against Auburn last year in what was one of the craziest Iron Bowl games ever.
When it comes to the running back position, Brooks actually tore his ACL late last season, and CJ Baxter filled in admirably. When Bijan Robinson left for the NFL, no one thought Brooks would be able to fill his shoes, but he did. Likewise, Baxter seems destined to take a step forward this year and be a big part of Texas' offense.
Of course, any conversation around the offense starts at the quarterback position. Quinn Ewers finally had the breakout year that people were waiting for last season, and now he is back for his senior campaign. After throwing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns last year, Ewers is now the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman this year.
Even so, there will be a lot of fans pleading for Arch Manning to get reps at quarterback. Ewers was the number-one ranked recruit in 2021, but Manning comes from football royalty. He is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of Archie Manning.
The younger Manning is a very good football player in his own right. He was not only the top recruit in 2023, but one of the top recruits ever, and he reportedly has the football IQ and accuracy of the Manning's before him.
Texas is committed to Ewers as their guy, but it is inevitable that pleads for Manning will be loud at some point, and the current backup quarterback will likely be able to showcase his skills at Texas' spring game this year.