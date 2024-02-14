The All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest are both classic events during NBA All-Star Weekend, but many fans consider the Slam Dunk Contest to be the best event. The last few Slam Dunk Contests have been underwhelming, though, so the NBA is hoping for a revitalization of the competition this year as there are more big-name dunkers than there have been in a while. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the ATAT Slam Dunk Contest.
When and where is NBA All-Star Weekend?
The Indiana Pacers have the honor of hosting All-Star Weekend, and while the All-Star Game is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the events of All-Star Saturday Night will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. That includes the Slam Dunk Contest, which will be on Feb. 17.
The Slam Dunk Contest will be the last event for All-Star Saturday Night. The Skills Competition will start things off at 8 p.m. ET before the 3-Point Contest and the Stephen vs. Sabrina Challenge, with the Dunk Contest taking up the rear.
How to watch the Slam Dunk Contest
All of the events for All-Star Saturday Night, including the Slam Dunk Contest, will be shown on TNT.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 17 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
TV channel: TNT
Slam Dunk Contest participants
Mac McClung, Osceola Magic
Mac McClung is back to defend his title. McClung was the first ever G League player to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest last season, and he proved his worth with a dominant performance. McClung had a perfect score on three of his four attempts last year, and he put G League players on the map while doing it.
The young guard has long been known as one of the best dunkers in the game. In fact, he was one of the most popular high school players ever because of his highlight real slams. In last year's Slam Dunk Contest, McClung showed off his aerial magic. McClung's first dunk was awarded a 50 after he jumped over two people, one of which was on the shoulders of the other, before grabbing the ball and slamming it home. His second dunk received a score of 49.8 after he did a spinning cradle move.
McClung's third and fourth dunks went back to being 50s. On the third dunk, McClung did a hesitation pump fake in the air after jumping over someone and before putting the ball through the hoop. McClung put on his famous high school jersey for the event-winning fourth dunk. His final dunk was a 540° with some extra flare, and Slam Dunk Contest critics claimed that McClung brought relevance and excitement back to the competition.
McClung paved the way for great dunkers, and not just great NBA players, to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest going forward. His win was one of the best performances we have seen in the Dunk Contest in years, and fans are expecting him to deliver in an even bigger way this year.
Jacob Toppin, New York Knicks
Jacob Toppin was one beneficiary of McClung's Dunk Contest success last season. Toppin has only played in four games for a total of 15 minutes for the New York Knicks this 2023-24. Toppin is on a two-way contract and has spent most of his time with the Westchester Knicks.
His lack of NBA experience doesn't matter for this event, though, as McClung demonstrated last year. Toppin's leaping ability is well documented, dating back to his collegiate days with Rhode Island and Kentucky.
The Slam Dunk Contest runs in Toppin's blood. His brother, Obi Toppin, was in the Dunk Contest in both 2021 and 2022, and he even won the event in his second crack at it. The younger Toppin will look to follow in his brother's footsteps.
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
For years, fans have pleaded for more stars to participate in the Dunk Contest, like they would in the early days of the competition. Fans got their wish when Jaylen Brown signed up to show off his airborne skills this year.
Brown's Celtics are not only the best team in the NBA right now, but the star wing will be playing in his third All-Star game this year. Many All-Star players have opted out from showing off their dunking skills in recent years. In fact, Brown is the first All-Star since DeAndre Jordan in 2017 to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.
Brown is a stud on the hardwood, and that is largely due to his elite athleticism. Brown is one of the best finishers in the NBA, and a win by the Celtics' star could encourage other stars to get back into the Slam Dunk Contest.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
Jamie Jaquez Jr. has been one of the most productive rookies this season. He doesn't fill that stat sheet, but he does all of the little things for a good Miami Heat team. It is rare to see a young player contribute so much to a contending team, but Jaquez is just a good basketball player.
His dunking skills have been one source of contribution, and being that his NBA career is young, his skills will be put to the test at a brighter stage than he has seen so far in the professional ranks, considering hundreds of celebrities will be at All-Star Weekend.
Jaquez is not one of the favorites to win the Slam Dunk Contest, but he has done nothing but prove doubters wrong in his career, evidenced by the fact that he has already exceeded expectations after not being drafted until the 18th pick.
Slam Dunk Contest winners
1984: Larry Nance, Phoenix Suns
1985: Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks
1986: Spud Webb, Atlanta Hawks
1987: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1988: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1989: Kenny Walker, New York Knicks
1990: Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks
1991: Dee Brown, Boston Celtics
1992: Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix Suns
1993: Harold Miner, Miami Heat
1994: Isiah Rider, Minnesota Timberwolves
1995: Harold Miner, Miami Heat
1996: Brent Barry, Los Angeles Clippers
1997: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2000: Vince Carter, Toronto Raptors
2001: Desmond Mason, Seattle Supersonics
2002: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
2003: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
2004: Fred Jones, Indiana Pacers
2005: Josh Smith, Atlanta Hawks
2006: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2007: Gerald Green, Boston Celtics
2008: Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic
2009: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2010: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
2011: Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers
2012: Jeremy Evans, Utah Jazz
2013: Terrence Ross, Toronto Raptors
2014: John Wall, Washington Wizards
2015: Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
2016: Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
2017: Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers
2018: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
2019: Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
2020: Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat
2021: Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
2022: Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
2023: Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers