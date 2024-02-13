The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, meaning the next step in their celebration of championship glory is the Super Bowl parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again, and that means it is party time for Chiefs players and supporters alike. This isn't the Chiefs' first rodeo, but their upcoming Super Bowl parade will be a magical time nonetheless. The Super Bowl parade is a time for members of the Chiefs and their fanbase to celebrate accomplishing their goals together, and in this article, we will detail everything you need to know about the Super Bowl parade.

How to watch the Super Bowl parade

There are Chiefs fans everywhere, but obviously, their home city is Kansas City, Missouri. That is where the parade will be, which means some fans will have to watch the celebration from the comfort of their couch.

The parade is at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 14. NFL Network will be broadcasting it, but you can also watch a live stream of the event with fuboTV. Following the parade will be the victory rally at Union Station at 1:45 p.m. ET, per Bryan Murphy of The Sporting News. Fans can watch the rally from the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Chiefs parade route

Being that the parade is on Valentine's Day, there will be plenty to celebrate for Chiefs fans, even the single ones. The streets of Kansas City will be full with thousands of fans and plenty of red.

The parade will take route on Grand Boulevard, and it will start on 6th Street, per Celisa Calacal of kcur.org. The parade will head through downtown until it turns off onto Pershing Road into Union Station.

Several streets around the parade will be shut down, which may cause traffic and parking issues. Fans attending the parade will want to get there early to get the best spots to watch the celebration.

You can expect everyone associated with the Chiefs to be a part of the parade, and there is sure to be plenty of interaction with the fans. Super Bowl LVIII was the Chiefs' third championship victory in the last five seasons, so they are plenty familiar with how the parade works. Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid all had some memorable moments in last year's parade.

This year's parade will be an even bigger and more hectic affair if Taylor Swift shows up. Kelce's girlfriend and the singer/songwriter legend is one of the biggest stars in the world, and she has been a major focus point during the Chiefs' run to glory.

The Super Bowl parade is a time of celebration, so fans can expect some to partake in alcohol consumption. That tends to lead to funny speeches, but it is also important to remember to be safe and make smart decisions if you plan on attending in person.