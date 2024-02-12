The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again thanks to these players.

Super Bowl 58 has come to a close, and it perhaps feels a lot like déjà vu. The Kansas City Chiefs have once again claimed an NFL Championship, this time for the second year in a row, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in only the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.

If you're a Chiefs fan right now, you're riding high. Your team is the new dynasty of the NFL, without question. That was solidified in the team's third Super Bowl victory in five seasons. But for a lot of last Sunday night's game, that didn't seem to be the case, as the Chiefs were left reeling.

At halftime, the 49ers held a 10-3 lead with the Chiefs losing a fumble while going 0-2 in the red zone and accruing five penalties for 50 yards. And then to begin the second half, receiving the ball to start, in just three plays, Mahomes committed his first turnover of the postseason, throwing an interception in the Chiefs' own territory. Thankfully for Mahomes and Kansas City, their talented defense forced a punt and didn't allow the 49ers to capitalize.

It wasn't until 2:28 left in the third quarter that the Chiefs earned their first lead of the game thanks in part to a 49ers muffed punt deep in their own territory. With the ball at the San Francisco 16-yard-line, all it took was one play for Mahomes to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone to go up 13-10. And that's where the heroics for the Chiefs began.

Chiefs special teams delivers in Super Bowl 58

Down seven points late in the third and having to punt already for the fifth time in the game, not to mention other drives that had ended in turnovers, the Chiefs needed a spark of life. Sure, some of it is good fortune and some of it was bad play by 49ers' Darrell Luter Jr., who had the ball bounce off his foot, thus making it a live ball for either team to recover, which the Chiefs did.

But right after the Chiefs earned their first lead after the 49ers' mistake, San Francisco went 12 plays right back down the field for 75 yards and scored. However, the 49ers only went up by three, not four, thanks to a Jake Moody blocked PAT. That was pivotal for a couple of reasons.

One, Moody, who had been criticized for being inconsistent during this postseason, was never better during this game until then. He scored the first points of the game with a 55-yard field goal to start the second quarter, and for the night he was a perfect 3-for-3. That missed point after, though, made it to where the Chiefs just had to keep pace with field goals instead of hitting the end zone, which became extremely beneficial during the Kansas City's last drive in regulation, where a field goal sent the game to overtime.

Patrick Mahomes continues late-game heroics in Super Bowl 58

What more can you say about Mahomes now that hasn't already been said? There isn't a player like him in the NFL currently. That's why he continues to stack the Chiefs' trophy room with Lombardi Trophies and his fingers with Super Bowl rings.

But Mahomes never has his truly best statistical games in Super Bowls, that is until the fourth quarter and now in overtime. In the Chiefs' last three drives of the game that started in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored two field goals and a touchdown off 12 play, 11 play, and 13 play drives.

On those last three drives, two were good enough to tie the game, with the last being a game-winner. Mahomes was a total 16-for-21 total passing on those three drives. But nothing was as big as the final drive in overtime where he went 8-for-8 and accounted for 69 of the 75 yards.

While it's become a hot topic for debate, that being 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan on his decision to receive the ball in overtime instead of kicking it. The real problem was given all players, Mahomes the ball last. You never want him to have the ball last if you're the opponent… ever.

Chiefs defense, specifically the cornerbacks

This Chiefs defense this season has been special, and the best that Andy Reid has had while in Kansas City. That, of course, deserves credit from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. But Spagnuolo and Reid have two very special cornerbacks who have been tremendous this season and were very much the same in Super Bowl 58.

Those corners would be Trent McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed. McDuffie had seven targets while only allowing two receptions for nine yards, forcing three incompletions, according to PFF. Sneed allowed just two receptions on four targets for 23 yards and one forced incompletion. No doubt these were the heroes of the defense.