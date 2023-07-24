After his eye-opening debut for Inter Miami, fans will want to catch even more Lionel Messi now that he's set to play his second game for Inter Miami. The GOAT put up a performance for the ages in his debut, scoring a wild 93rd-minute winner from a free kick. Messi probably won't be able to top that spectacular moment in his second game for Miami, but what you can say for sure is that fans will be tuning in to see if there's a chance that he takes it up a notch against Atlanta United on Tuesday night.

How to watch Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Lucky for us football fans, Apple TV has provided a way for all of us to get some Leo Messi action. This comes in the form of the MLS Season Pass from the streaming provider. If you don't have a subscription just yet, there's still more than enough time to sign up right now. Inter Miami and Atlanta United are set to take the field on Tuesday, July 25th, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 P.M. ET.

If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, the package will cost $12.99 per month or $39 per season. It will cost slightly more at $14.99 per month or $49 per season if you aren't an Apple TV+ subscriber.

Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be facing off in the Leagues Cup, which is an inter-league tournament between the MLS and Liga MX in Mexico. Both clubs are part of Group J, along with Cruz Azul. Thanks to Lionel Messi's heroics in their game against Cruz Azul, Miami is currently top of the group with three points after one match day played.