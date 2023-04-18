Nintendo Switch enthusiasts are in for a treat as the company has announced a new Indie World presentation, set to take place on Wednesday, April 19. The event will showcase a mix of charming, relaxing, and inventive indie games for the handheld console.

Nintendo Indie World 2023: How to Stream and Watch

The upcoming Indie World livestream, which serves as the indie counterpart to Nintendo Direct, will kick off at 9 a.m. PDT (12 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday. Eager fans can tune in to the event through Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

The livestream will showcase approximately 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates related to indie games designed for the Nintendo Switch by as-yet-unnamed independent developers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nintendo has a penchant for surprise day-and-date launches following such events, so viewers may well anticipate a few stealth game releases after the Indie World presentation wraps up.

The previous Indie World showcase took place in November 2022. At that time, Nintendo and various indie game studios announced Switch versions of highly-anticipated titles, including Inscryption, A Space for the Unbound, Rogue Legacy 2, Have a Nice Death, and Venba.

To catch all the latest announcements, be sure to set a reminder and tune in to Nintendo’s Indie World livestream on either their YouTube or Twitch channels at 9 a.m. PDT (12 p.m. EDT) on April 19. With a wealth of indie game reveals and updates on the horizon, this event promises to be an exciting experience for Nintendo Switch owners and indie game aficionados alike.

Keep watching after the show ends. Typically, after Nintendo Indie World presentations, there’s additional footage of games shown. You may get to see a few of the titles on offer in action. There may also be demos available for some of the titles shown during the presentation. It’s a good idea to keep your Switch handy in the event this happens, just in case.