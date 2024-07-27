The Seattle Mariners have been going through a recent offensive downturn, and they are hoping that the acquisition of outfielder Randy Arozarena can give the team a lift. The Mariners were swept in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, and the Mariners were held to one run in each game.

While Arozarena has struggled most of the year with the Tampa Bay Rays, he has picked up his production in recent weeks. Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais is quite pleased that the Mariners have added a bat as potentially explosive as Arozarena's.

“He’s a proven run producer. He’s a dynamic player. He’s a really good base stealer. He has power and can hit for average. I know he got off to a slow start this year but he’s really picked it up recently. Glad to add him. He brings a lot of energy along with it. We need all those things right now.”

Arozarena has been known for his hot streaks throughout his career. He has been particularly effective for the Rays during the postseason as he seems to pick up his level of play during the most important games.

So far this season, Arozarena is slashing .211/.318/.394 and that's the worst mark of his career. However, he has picked it up considerably since late June as he has slashed .288/.370/.563.

Arozarena is also a free swinger who can deliver the long ball. He has belted 15 home runs and driven in 37 runs, but he has also struck out 101 times. He has speed running the bases and he has swiped 16 bases.

Arozarena could help the rest of the Seattle lineup

The Mariners have the second worst offense in the American League behind the brutal Chicago White Sox. The need to add a bat has been clear, and it was exacerbated after outfielder Julio Rodriguez suffered an ankle injury last week.

The Rodriguez injury is not expected to be long-term, and he could be one of the Mariners who can pick up his offensive production in the final two months of the season. Other key players that Servais would like to see show improvement include Cal Raleigh, Luke Raley and Jorge Polanco

Raleigh has belted 20 home runs, but he is slashing .210/.298/.416. Raley has 11 home runs and 29 RBI, but he is hitting just .229. Polanco has struggled throughout the season with a slash line of .200/.285/.298.

Arozarena's best season came in 2022 when he slashed .263/.327/.445 with 32 home runs and 89 RBI. He has shown that he can carry a team when he gets on a hot streak.

He has truly been special in the postseason where he has slashed .336/.414/.690 with 13 home runs and 17 RBI in 33 playoff and World Series games.