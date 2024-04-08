UFC 300 is finally here. Dana White and the UFC have hyped up the centennial event to be one of the biggest in the history of the company, and it is sure to deliver. With one of the deepest and most star-studded fight cards ever, all MMA fans will want to tune in.
Three belts are on the line, 12 total current or former champions will be on the fight card, and the prelims are filled with main event and championship-level fighters. You won't want to miss a single fight, so in this article, we will explain how you can watch the entirety of UFC 300.
When and where is UFC 300?
UFC 300 is on Saturday, April 13. The early prelims will start things off with a banger, as Deiveson Figueiredo will face Cody Garbrandt in the first fight of the night at 6 p.m. ET. The prelims start at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card will be at 10 p.m. ET.
You won't want to miss any of the action, as even the early prelims are filled with some of the biggest names in the UFC. UFC 300 will be hosted by T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the fight capital of the world.
How to watch UFC 300
The main card will be available exclusively through pay-per-view purchase from ESPN+. The prelims will be on ESPN and ESPN+, and the early prelims will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.
Jon Anik will provide play-by-play coverage of UFC 300, with Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier adding color commentary. Din Thomas will join the booth to add analysis as well, while Megan Olivi will conduct the backstage interviews. Chael Sonnen, Anthony Smith, and Teddy Atlas are the desk analysts who will provide analysis before fights, in between fights, and after fights.
Date: Saturday, April 13 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch: ESPN+ pay-per-view (main card)
Odds: Pereira -136
UFC 300 fight card
Main card:
Light heavyweight: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jamahal Hill, title bout (main event)
Women's strawweight: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Yan Xiaonan, title bout
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (BMF) vs. Max Holloway, BMF bout
Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Prelims:
Light heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
Early prelims:
Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Main event
With the UFC 300 fight card built up to be one of the biggest ever, fans were somewhat disappointed when Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill was announced as the main event. That is only because fans were hoping for a Conor McGregor return, though, as this light heavyweight championship bout is sure to be a thriller.
Prior to getting hurt, Hill was tearing through the division. He won the light heavyweight belt, and he never lost that belt in the octagon. Instead, Hill was forced to vacate the title because of an Achilles injury. This allowed Pereira – who was previously a middleweight fighter – to display his skills at a new weight class and become only the ninth-ever two-division champion in UFC history.
Hill is back for his belt, though, and this fight will surely be one of the most entertaining slugfests of the year. Both fighters prefer the stand-up game, with Pereira being arguably the best kickboxer in the UFC and Hill being one of the best boxers in the company.
Nobody is better at leg kicks than Pereira, and that has to be a scary thought for Hill, considering he is coming off of a major leg injury, but Hill is the type of fighter who can unexpectedly end a fight with one punch.
The light heavyweight division has had a lot of movement at the top since Jon Jones moved up to heavyweight, but Pereira and Hill have established themselves as the two best fighters in the division. The winner of this fight will prove that they are truly the top dog in the division and will finally create some stability at light heavyweight.
Main card
Hill vs. Pereira won't be the only fight with championship repercussions. In fact, the entire main card will drastically affect the current and future state of championship fights in the UFC in one way or another. Obviously, the fight with the most direct championship implications will be Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, a championship fight for the women's strawweight belt.
This will be the first Chinese vs. Chinese championship fight in UFC history, which will bring tons of eyes to the event. Weili is arguably the most talented women's fighter in the sport right now, but she will have her hands full against Xiaonan in a fight that will have tons of pressure.
The other title fight on the main card is not for a championship belt, but instead for the Baddest M*****f***** belt. The BMF belt holder is supposed to represent the company as a true warrior who is always willing to put his body on the line and entertain the fans.
Justin Gaethje is a perfect representation of this as one of the most aggressive and entertaining strikers in the company. Max Holloway is the perfect contender for the BMF title, though. Holloway is the UFC's all-time leader in significant strikes landed because of the great volume and precision in which he throws his punches.
This fight will likely be pure madness until someone drops to the canvas. Both fighters are due a title shot in their respective divisions, but they illustrated their worthiness of the BMF belt by taking the fight against each other.
Charles Oliveira will take on Arman Tsarukyan in a contender eliminator bout. Oliveira was supposed to fight for the lightweight championship at UFC 294, but he was forced to pull out because of an injury that he suffered during sparring.
Now, he will have to take on one of the fastest-rising stars in the company. Oliveira is a former champion, and he has won 12 of his last 13 fights. He is one of the best submission artists ever and is also the all-time leader in UFC finishes, but he is actually the underdog against Tsarukyan.
The first event on the main card likely won't be as much of a thriller as the other four fights. Bo Nickal is expected to dominate Cody Brundage. But Nickal is the biggest young prospect in the UFC, so his exposure on the main card at UFC 300 will set up some massive fights for him in the future.
Prelims/early prelims
Both the prelims and early prelims have a bunch of fighters worthy of fighting on a main card, but this is UFC 300, and things are a little bit different. Jiri Prochazka and Aljamain Sterling both fought in championship fights in their last time in the octagon. The former is taking on Aleksandar Rakic, and the latter will face Calvin Kattar while adjusting to life as a featherweight.
The recently signed Kayla Harrison is the biggest prospect in the women's division, but she will have to take on Holly Holm. Holm is a former champion best known for knocking out Ronda Rousey in what was arguably the most iconic moment in women's MMA history.
That fight will be in the prelims, and the other women's fight on the card is between Jessica Andrade and Marina Rodriguez on the early prelims. Andrade is a former champion in her own right.
Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt will be the first fight of the night. In his prime, Garbrandt was one of the most entertaining strikers in the UFC. After a rough stretch, he has won back-to-back fights and appears to be back on track. Figueiredo will be a real challenge for Garbrandt, though, considering he held the flyweight title as recently as 2023.
A lot of fans like to watch just the main card because of the big-name fighters or just the prelims in order to avoid paying for a pay-per-view. For UFC 300, fans won't want to miss a single fight. UFC 300 has the makings of a legendary card, and it is sure to be hectic all night long.