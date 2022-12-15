By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 2 min read

After almost a month of soccer, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to an end. While most eyes are on the big final between Argentina and France, which could culminate in Lionel Messi finally the only major title missing in his career, there is another game that deserves some attention. Croatia and Morocco will be playing on Saturday in the third-place play-off. While both teams certainly wanted more, this matchup will give them a chance to leave Qatar with a bronze medal.

With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place match.

How to watch the World Cup third-place game

The game will be broadcasted on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. World Cup streams can be found on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app, and Peacock (Spanish).

Viewers can also watch the World Cup live with fuboTV, which is available for a free trial.

When is the World Cup third-place game

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Where: Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Kickoff time: 10:00 a.m. ET (6 p.m. in local time)

After finishing the 2018 tournament as the runners-up to France, the Vatreni are having another solid tournament. Despite losing some key pieces such as goalscorer Mario Mandžukić and goalkeeper Danijel Subašić, who retired from international soccer after the World Cup in Russia, the team still maintained some core players such as reigning Golden Ball winner Luka Modrić. Assuming he starts, this will almost certainly be the final Croatia World Cup appearance for Modric, who will go down as the nation’s all-time greatest player.

On the other side of the matchup, Morocco is having one of the greatest Cinderella stories in tournament history. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to ever reach the semifinals. In the process, they eliminated teams such as Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

While this game might not sound as attractive as France versus Argentina, this is both Croatia and Morocco’s last chance of showing they deserved a spot in the final too. There will still be plenty of intriguing action to watch and betting angles to explore in the World Cup third-place game when Morocco and Croatia do battle on Saturday.