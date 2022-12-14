By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Morocco’s dream run through the 2022 FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end after they failed to score against France in the World Cup Semifinals. Despite a multitude of scoring chances throughout the game, Morocco just couldn’t apply the finishing touch in front of goal, losing out 2-0 vs. France. With Kylian Mbappe and France set to take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup Final, Twitter showed love to the Moroccans after they bowed out of the tournament.

Morocco should hold their heads high. The team put on an amazing display throughout the 2022 World Cup, becoming the first African nation to ever reach the Semifinals. Twitter expressed exactly that in the aftermath, giving Morocco a worthy send-off.

Morocco have made us very proud, the most successful African team ever! DIMA MAGHREB to the world n back 🇲🇦❤️ — Chunkz (@Chunkz) December 14, 2022

No one will forget what Morocco accomplished in Qatar.

Much respect to Morocco, they played an incredible tournament. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) December 14, 2022

A World Cup run that saw them unseat the likes of Belgium, Spain, and Portugal is nothing to scoff at.

Thank you Morocco for entertaining us, you made the Arab & African world proud. We love you ❤️ Big game on Saturday 🥉 pic.twitter.com/y5LzdLrjMC — TJ 🪄🇳🇱🇲🇦🇲🇦 (@Frenkie_Chief) December 14, 2022

Morocco isn’t done in Qatar just yet. The squad will have a chance to become the first African nation to win a bronze medal when they take on Croatia on Saturday.

Morocco took Africa to the Semi finals for the first time in history, it’s an incredible achievement for such a young team that has outdone itself by playing back to back against football giants and for that they deserve a standing ovation 🇲🇦 What a semi final #MoroccoVsFrance — H I B A (@GlobalNomad_) December 14, 2022

Hats off to this squad for what was a truly memorable display in Qatar. Morocco did not disappoint during their stunning run.

win or loss, morocco u have rocked my world in ways i never thought possible this world cup pic.twitter.com/uyq2KuzVTa — 🇲🇦 (@3RTY33) December 14, 2022

While they fell short of their ultimate goal, there won’t be anyone saying that Morocco’s shocking run full of upsets and stellar defensive play wasn’t one of the most captivating storylines of the entire tournament.

It’ll be Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe squaring off in the World Cup Final, but Morocco has nothing to be ashamed about.