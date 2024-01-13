The Howard Manor is a historic building, dating back to it's construction in 1950. It's long been a place for university workers, students, and low-income families to live in.

Last month, Howard University announced a plan to renovate a local apartment complex with financial support from Amazon. The Howard Manor, a 73-year old building, used to house low-income families, graduate students, and university workers but has since fallen into disarray, according to an article from the Washington Post’s Marissa J. Lang.

As a response to increasing property values, Howard moved the lower and mid-income families out of the building in 2017. They partnered with a real estate firm, UIP Companies, four years later in hopes of transforming the Manor. Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund reached out soon after with a $31.3 million low-interest loan to kickstart the redevelopment program.

According to the article, the renovated apartments will be leased at 60 percent of the local area’s median income. The average cost of renting in the area is around $2,770 per month.

“There was a time when Howard Manor was a jewel on Georgia Avenue,” said Howard University President Ben Vinson III. “We are standing on the foundation of new hope.. and new community promise… The Howard Manor development project is a shining example of what is possible when public-private partnerships work for our people. It will provide housing, affordable housing, to dozens of Washington families.”

This particular initiative will renovate 80 apartments in the Howard Manor. This project falls under the umbrella of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s goal of generating more than 12,000 more affordable housing units by 2025.

“Quality housing is a fundamental human need, yet far too many adults face challenges they as they navigate the pathway to affordable housing for themselves and their families,” Vinson said. “The Howard Manor project aims to address this by providing affordable housing to dozens of families, allowing them to be proud members of our community… As the only HBCU to create opportunities for affordable housing for members of the community, we’re not just leading the way for others to follow, but we’re aligned with Mayor Bowser’s visionary work to ensure that affordable housing options are available throughout all parts of the District of Columbia for those in greatest need.”