A video clip of Hampton and Howard cheerleaders dancing to Beyonce went viral on multiple social media platforms as viewers debated which dance team won the battle.

During a break in the basketball game between the rival HBCUs, the two dance teams squared off as the band played a version of Juvenile's Back That Thang Up. Beyonce's HBCU All-Star Band played that song at one of her shows.

The video was originally posted last week on TikTok on a page named “hamptonsveryown.” It currently has over 5.2 million views, 479.4 thousand likes, 4,457 comments, and over 33 thousand bookmarks.

A Beyonce fan account on X reposted the TikTok, where the video gained even more traction on a different platform. On X, the clip has 11 thousand likes, two thousand reposts/quote tweets, 1.2 thousand bookmarks, and 91 comments.

Howard University vs Hampton University Beyoncé Dance off. 👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/z5CWI92jy0 — Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) November 7, 2023

Users in the comments debated which cheerleading squad they preferred, but many were simply impressed by both teams. Some were blown away by Hampton's fervor, particularly by the squad leader, while others felt Howard worked better as a team.

“Loved both 🔥 but white uniforms looked more in unison/in sync which made a powerful statement,” one user wrote on TikTok.

“As a former hbcu cheerleader HAMPTON ATE THEM RIGHT ON UP 🔥🔥🔥,” said another TikTok user.

“They both ate,” said a user on X. “At first I was like ok white [Howard]. Then rewatched it and blue [Hampton] was going off. Especially that last part. Either way either team. I'm smiling ear to ear. Yall better work!!!”