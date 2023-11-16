Howard University alumna Caché McClay secured the job of a lifetime reporting on Beyoncé for prominent media company Gannett.

Howard University alumna Caché McClay secured the job of a lifetime, becoming a reporter on all things Beyoncé for Gannett Media Group. McClay secured the job over hundreds of applicants who wanted the opportunity to cover one of the biggest music stars of all time.

“I'm honored to be in this position,” McClay said to USA Today. I'm so excited to get down to the nitty-gritty of Beyoncé. She is such a renowned name in our culture, in the industry around the world. And there's so much content to uncover with her. So I'm honored to be able to laser focus on those things one step at a time.”

In September, Gannett went on a search for reporters dedicated to covering Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. The media giant, which owns over 200 daily papers, wanted to hire these individuals through USA Today and The Tennessean, their Nashville-based newspaper. Gannett, known as a major newspaper company, specifically wanted “modern storytellers” who are skilled in print, audio, and visual journalism, according to Michael Anastasi, Editor at The Tennessean and Gannett's Vice President for local news. McClay was a perfect fit for their requirements.

Anastasi spoke about McClay's appointment, saying in a statement, “We are so very excited to launch what will prove to be unparalleled coverage of an amazing businesswoman and artist. Caché is well prepared for this role, and her unique experience will further strengthen our extraordinary team of music journalists.”

Caché graduated from Howard University in 2017 with a Bachelor's in Media, Journalism & Film. While on campus, she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She then worked at BBC News as a social media producer and associate producer and TMZ as a web producer and writer.