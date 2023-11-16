Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt was revealed as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College on Wednesday.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt, was revealed as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated on Wednesday evening at Spelman College. Zahara enrolled at Spelman in the Fall 2022 school year and made headlines when the Academy Award-winning actress announced that she would be attending the HBCU.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she said in the Instagram post announcing Zahara's decision.

Angelina Jolie was seen celebrating Zahara's start of her Spelman journey will at a Spelhouse alumni event in Los Angeles, California in July 2022. She then helped her daughter move in and met Spelman College's president Dr. Helene D. Gayle

“I haven’t started crying yet,” she said in the Instagram video during move-in day back in 2022.“I’m holding it together still.”

Zahara was revealed as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at Spelman College. She is now a member of the Mu Pi chapter on Spelman's campus and played a prominent part in their probate, which is the official public reveal of new members of a Greek organization.