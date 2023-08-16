Howard University officials and student leaders are responding to calls to improve campus safety following an off-campus incident where students were attacked. NBC Washington reports that one student was stabbed and several others were injured after an altercation outside of a campus dorm on Monday morning. The victims say that there were multiple assailants that attacked them,

“It was like maybe 5, 10, 20. And one lunges at me, so I square up,” an unnamed student who was attacked told NBC Washington's Dominique Moody.

Another student who escaped said in the report, “He got stabbed in the back and he got just beat on by like 30 people, him by himself, and security looked at him on the ground, watched his body go limp and just walked away. Didn’t call anybody; didn’t do anything.”

Following the incident, Howard University students called for increased safety measures on campus. Outgoing University President Dr. Wayne Frederick returned to campus on Tuesday and issued a statement about the incident.

“I want to express my deep concern regarding reported acts of violence that have occurred on and around our campus over the last two days. Let me be explicitly clear – maintaining the safety and well-being of Howard University students is our first priority. Earlier this evening, members of my administration met with a group of Howard University students to discuss a physical assault that took place outside of a residence hall early Sunday morning. We are investigating not only this incident but also our response to it.”

The Gentleman of Drew Social Club, Inc, a campus organization, released a statement via Instagram Monday afternoon detailing what occurred. They also gave a call to action for members of the Howard University community to come together to find a solution.

“We urge the university administration, student organizations, facility, staff, and the student body to engage in supportive initiatives that bolster safety measures both within our campus borders and surrounding areas.

Howard University's Student Association, the campus's student government representatives, also released a statement detailing the steps student officials were taking to address the matter.

“The Howard University Student Association is diligently working on a comprehensive plan that addresses the growing concerns of the student body in collaboration with DPS, the Office of Student Affairs, and the Metropolitan Police Department,” the statement from HUSA President Nia Naylor and Vice President Murphy Jones stated. “We emphasize advocacy and serving the Black community in D.C. and encourage all members of our campus to support constructive behavior that promotes unity.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Howard University Student Association and The Gentleman of Drew Social Club, Inc. partnered to release a comprehensive five-point plan to address campus safety. Naylor and Jones were briefed by the Vice President of Student Affairs and campus police about precautions the university police department is taking to secure the campus.

Howard University also held a town hall for students and parents on Tuesday afternoon. Chief of Police at Howard University Marcus Lyles announced that he has initiated an internal review and investigation that will focus on the interaction between students and the police as well as the fallout from the recent brawl per a report by Fox 5.