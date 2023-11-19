NBA star Steph Curry made his return to the Golden State Warriors tonight after missing the last few games with an injury. He's made his return felt on the court, igniting the Warriors with his legendary skill but he also made a bold and timely pre-game fashion statement.

Curry rocked a Howard University hoodie, captured by NBC Sports Bay Area.

Steph is no stranger to Howard University. He donated $6 million to help restart the golf program at Howard University. The Howard golf team's journey is chronicled in the  Anscape & ESPN+ original series “Why Not Us: Howard Golf.” Curry is set to receive the Charlie Sifford Award for his work with Howard's golf team.

Steph rocking the Howard University hoodie also is incredibly timely, as the Bison football team beat Morgan State earlier this afternoon to clinch the MEAC Championship as well as a bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Bison clinched their first outright conference championship since the undefeated 1993 Howard Bison and will play in their first bowl games since the 1997 Heritage Bowl where they defeated Southern University 27-24.

HBCU Fans expect the Celebration Bowl to be a star-studded affair with Howard being a part of the festivities. Would Steph Curry be able to show up and take in the black college experience firsthand? I wouldn't hold my breath.

RECOMMENDED
Howard University finished the season with a win over Morgan State, clinching the MEAC Championship & getting a Celebration Bowl Bid.
Howard stands on business, wins MEAC Championship & Celebration Bowl bid

Gregory L. Coleman ·

Howard University looks to clinch a birth in the Celebration Bowl with a win on Saturday but Morgan State stands in their way.
Howard fights for Celebration Bowl birth vs. Morgan State

Gregory L. Coleman ·

In honor of Omega Psi Phi, Incorporated's 112th Founder's Day, we give a brief history & overview of the organization.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated: History & Achievements

Kiya Wimbush-Robinson ·

The Warriors have a game against the Clippers in Los Angeles on December 14th. They then play the Brooklyn Nets at home on December 16th at 8:30 PM EST. So, we shouldn't expect the multi-time NBA All-Star to make an appearance.

However, we know what team he'll be rooting for!