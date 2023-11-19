Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has perfect timing, rocking a Howard University hoodie hours after the clinched the MEAC championship.

NBA star Steph Curry made his return to the Golden State Warriors tonight after missing the last few games with an injury. He's made his return felt on the court, igniting the Warriors with his legendary skill but he also made a bold and timely pre-game fashion statement.

Curry rocked a Howard University hoodie, captured by NBC Sports Bay Area.

Steph Curry pulled up to the Warriors-Thunder game rocking a Howard University hoodie 🔥 Curry previously donated $6 million over six years to Howard to create a golf program at the school 🙌 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/OUUABCXCJo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Steph is no stranger to Howard University. He donated $6 million to help restart the golf program at Howard University. The Howard golf team's journey is chronicled in the Anscape & ESPN+ original series “Why Not Us: Howard Golf.” Curry is set to receive the Charlie Sifford Award for his work with Howard's golf team.

Steph rocking the Howard University hoodie also is incredibly timely, as the Bison football team beat Morgan State earlier this afternoon to clinch the MEAC Championship as well as a bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bison clinched their first outright conference championship since the undefeated 1993 Howard Bison and will play in their first bowl games since the 1997 Heritage Bowl where they defeated Southern University 27-24.

HBCU Fans expect the Celebration Bowl to be a star-studded affair with Howard being a part of the festivities. Would Steph Curry be able to show up and take in the black college experience firsthand? I wouldn't hold my breath.

The Warriors have a game against the Clippers in Los Angeles on December 14th. They then play the Brooklyn Nets at home on December 16th at 8:30 PM EST. So, we shouldn't expect the multi-time NBA All-Star to make an appearance.

However, we know what team he'll be rooting for!