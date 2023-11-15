Howard University sophomore Immanuel Martin is aiming to bridge the wide gap between his community and local police, per a report by DC News Now.

A resident and native of Prince George's County Maryland, Martin spent this past summer as an intern for his local police department. During his time interning, he shadowed every aspect of the force gaining a well-rounded view of the department and its relationship with his community. 

Martin shared, “I was very excited. Being as this was my first opportunity, almost like a step in the door into what the law enforcement world is like…I’ve been everywhere from homicide to special crimes,” he said. “I was in the aviation unit one week [and then the] major crimes division so it’s really been a good experience.”

He believes the police force should work with his community and be seen as an ally, not as a harmful force. 

“The transparency between the police force and the community, understanding that the police are not there to harm the community, and also having that police transparency so we can hold police officers accountable, because this is a partnership that can’t be done just by one side doing one thing,” Martin explained.

Executive Director of the Police Executive Research Forum, Chuck Wexler, said this internship program is a way to give the younger generation insight into the workings of the police department, hoping to involve more HBCUs in the future. 

“I think the message here is how do you go upstream? How do you get people to see what a difference they can make in their community?” Wexler said. “That’s what Immanuel did.”