Following the shooting last week during homecoming, Morgan State University president Dr. David Wilson announced several proposed changes and overhauls to campus safety during a town hall with faculty and students per a report by The Baltimore Sun. One of the proposed campus overhauls is a wall that will span 1 1/2 miles and will be built around the campus.

Wilson told the Morgan State community that the institution will be asking the state for $22,225,000 on security upgrades including $6.4 million to build the proposed wall. Also of note: university officials will ask for $4 million for electronic locks and $3 million for cameras. The university will also explore artificial intelligence to detect guns on campus as well as a metal detector. The Baltimore Sun also reports that Maryland governor Wes Moore gave support for his security overhaul of campus the night of the shooting.

“We are now exploring as a goal to enclose 90% of the campus in order to eliminate unfettered access,” Wilson said in the town hall. “In order to enter campus, you’ll have to show ID or show you are coming for a purpose for which this campus actually exists, which is learning, research, service, outreach and things like that. That’s what the plan is.”

The shooting took place after the coronation ceremony of Mister & Miss Morgan State University. Students who had attended the event were heading to the student center for the Coronation Ball when campus police received reports of gunfire at 9:25 PM EST. There were five victims, aged 18-22, including four male and one female. Four of the victims were students at Morgan State. According to The Baltimore Sun, all five victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and have been discharged from the hospital.

More footage of the suspects have been released but no arrests have been made at the time of this writing.