In a significant move for Georgia State University's football program, former Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson is reportedly set to join the Panthers' coaching staff under newly appointed head coach Dell McGee. This news, first reported by 247 Sports' Ben Moore, marks a new chapter for Jackson, who brings a wealth of experience from both collegiate and professional football.

Jackson took over as head coach at Grambling State in December 2021, following the departure of Broderick Fobbs. Under a four-year, $1.6 million contract, Jackson earned $400,000 annually per a report by HBCU Sports. During his tenure, Grambling State posted an 8-14 record, showing gradual improvement on the field. The 2023 season concluded with a hard-fought loss to Southern University in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic.

One of the highlights of Jackson's term at Grambling was the high-powered offense led by quarterback Myles Crawley, a transfer from Alabama State. The team had notable performances, including a closely contested matchup against Hampton in the Brick City Classic and a commendable effort against SEC powerhouse LSU, even though they lost 72-10.

In an interview with prominent HBCU media personality Scottay of Offscript TV in November, Jackson spoke about his tenure at Grambling.

“I think we all know programs can't be turned around in two years in institutions where funding is extremely inadequate, [and] facilities, equipment, and training support are in significant despair,” Jackson said. “Institutional support is limited and opportunities are derailed at every turn. I think we all know that.”

Jackson envisioned Grambling returning to its status as a perennial contender, a position the institution has held since the era of the legendary coach Eddie G. Robinson.

“We were turning the program back into the monster that we all want it to be, but that does take time… You could see that the building blocks were there. Next year's team, with everyone returning, was going to be the best offense in the conference. It as going to be one of the better defenses in the conference, when I see one of the young defensive lineman was named All-Freshman All-American, when I see a young receiver who was Newcomer of the Year. I think it was really ready to take off. If you want to build something for sustainability, it takes time.”

He also signaled that he still was interested in coaching, hence his latest move with Georgia State.

“This is what I do,” he said.

Before his time at Grambling, Jackson served as the offensive coordinator for Eddie George at Tennessee State. His extensive resume also includes stints in the NFL as head coach for the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns, where he amassed a professional record of 11-44-1.

Jackson's move to Georgia State is the latest in a series of high-profile hires by Dell McGee, who is aiming to elevate the Panthers to FBS contenders.