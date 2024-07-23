It is ironic that in Deadpool and Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) wants to be in another Marvel property, the Avengers. Wade's latest adventure, which teams him with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, falls short of movies like Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But is it good, or are Marvel fans starved for anything better than Doctor Strange 2 and She-Hulk? That is a valid question that Marvel fanboys answered with nonstop applause during the screening.

Previous Marvel movies like Endgame and No Way Home similarly relied on nostalgia. However, they both succeeded, whereas Deadpool and Wolverine does not. Deadpool and Wolverine certainly is not Deadpool 3 — instead, it feels like a meta novella meant to (unfunnily) bridge the gap between Fox and Disney's Marvel universes.

That is due to Marvel Jesus himself, Ryan Reynolds, and his over-involvement in the project. He serves as a producer and stars in the movie. He also co-wrote the script with director Shawn Levy, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells.

Credit where credit is due — he is passionate about the Deadpool character. It feels like the character is past its expiration date, though. (Reynolds attempts to use Gen Z terms like “Let this man cook.”) The fourth-wall-breaking jokes can only go so far, and Reynolds is trying even harder with the various sexual jokes to remind you that Disney produced this movie.

A plot thinner than Endgame's and vanilla filmmaking from Levy and Co. result in one of 2024's most disappointing movies. At one point, Deadpool jokes about a character entering the MCU at a “low point.” This movie does not buck that trend.

Deadpool and Wolverine review

The problems start early. Wade reassures the audience that this movie will not undo the emotional impact of Logan (the lone promise the movie keeps). He also addresses the cinematic universe-sized elephant in the room with the Disney-Fox merger in an eye-rolling fashion.

Wade is living in Earth-10005, where his friends, such as his former fiancée Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), are still alive after he used Cable's time machine to save Vanessa and the X-Force.

But like they say, no good deed goes unpunished, and the Time Variance Authority is on his tail. Mr. Paradox (a hammed-up Matthew Macfadyen) wants to pluck Wade out of his universe for a mission.

Along the way, Wade tries to find a Wolverine to help him. The sequence of Wade searching for the right one is the highest the movie goes (and features one of the lone good cameos).

A series of vignettes

It is a straightforward plot that is strung together worse than The Marvels. At least with The Marvels, it was evident that more was shot, with plenty cut.

Deadpool and Wolverine's story is lacking for a script written by five people. Even if they have all shown their comedic chops in the past, the final begs the question of whether the writers' meetings ever went beyond forcing references to the Disney-Fox merger and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yes, on the surface, Wade is trying to save his universe. But the characters of Deadpool and Wolverine aimlessly wander through the abyss while they aren't bickering or fighting. It almost feels like a video game like The Last of Us, as the two travel the terrain and meet side characters as they go.

Such a repetitious story is forgivable if the jokes make up for it. But most jokes fall flat despite Reynolds and Jackman's best efforts. There are only so many funny MCU jokes before they get repetitive to anyone not severely attached to Marvel.

The fact that Levy fails to shoot an interesting movie does not help. None of his past work is particularly engaging, but the Mad Max-like wasteland screams “soundstage.” There is no creativity nor interesting shots aside from one long take.

Ryan Reynolds' schtick is growing old

Six years have passed since the last Deadpool movie, but perhaps more time away from Ryan Reynolds's character would go a long way. He thinks of himself as “Marvel Jesus” in the film, but the character — which already feels like Reynolds doing a slightly overdone rendition of himself — has grown tiresome.

It is a chore to hear Deadpool go on about the Marvel lore. He almost attempts to mask any shortcomings in the script by jumping ahead of it. While a clever maneuver, anyone not emotionally invested in the MCU will see through it.

Hugh Jackman's epic comeback

Conversely, Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine is good for the most part. They manage to keep Logan's legacy intact despite bringing Jackman back.

This version of Wolverine is bitter and has a checkered past. Jackman is a more than capable dramatic actor, and he brings the only sense of emotion to the movie.

I could honestly not care less about him squaring off with Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) or donning the yellow and blue suit. Thank goodness he makes up for it with his dramatic work.

Another wasted Marvel villain

Poor Emma Corrin. The fact that it took this long to mention Cassandra Nova is a testament to how little she is in the movie. Corrin is doing her best impression of Christoph Waltz in Inglorious Basterds and gives a terrifying performance. All of it is undone by her lack of screen time.

It is too bad that the writers gave Deadpool and Wolverine 95% of the movie without room for Corrin to breathe. Past Marvel movies have made similar mistakes, but it is a frustrating dilemma.

Dune: Part Two, one of the better blockbusters of the year, gave Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha a similar treatment. Not seeing the sinister villain for hours at a time hurts the character's perception.

I wonder if Marvel assumes that fans will remember the heinous things Cassandra does in the first half-hour of the movie before disappearing for an hour.

Corrin is operating in a different mode than the rest of the cast. Her villain is far too intimidating for a movie that will poke fun at her psychic abilities (she sticks her hand into people's faces to read them). Sigh. If she ever comes back, here's hoping she is better handled.

Cameos and nostalgia galore

For the best experience, go into Deadpool and Wolverine without having it spoiled. That said, there are some fun cameos that fans will love. Some unexpected deep cuts will make audiences gasp.

At least No Way Home had a purpose for its nostalgia. Deadpool and Wolverine shamelessly throws it in faces from the past. The cameos made the others around me happy, though, as they routinely clapped for any cameo or reference.

We are at a point where Marvel movies are prioritizing claps like it is the Cannes Film Festival over good storytelling. That does not bode well for Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

Should you watch Deadpool and Wolverine?

Marvel fans are starving for good movies. Anything that does not steep to the lows of Eternals will always feel special. There is some fun, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make for a great duo, but as a movie, Deadpool and Wolverine falters.

Deadpool and Wolverine sets out to save the MCU with fan service. While I'm sure the Marvel movie will make a lot at the box office, I doubt it will save the struggling franchise from a creative standpoint.

If Deadpool and Wolverine is Marvel Jesus, I pray for the MCU's future.

Grade: C-

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.