In a social media post, Hulu announced their new reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The eight-episode series will premiere on the streaming service on February 2, 2024.

The Hulu series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a real-life WWE couple of Ford and Belair. Per the WWE, the show will “look back at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's wild Road to WrestleMania, as Montez continued his ascent and Bianca fought to stay on top. With the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family and fellow WWE Superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manage to pull off the impossible.”

Get ready for a ringside seat into the world of WWE Superstars Bianca Belair & Montez Ford. Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez premieres February 2. pic.twitter.com/lOGfTTiKXS — Hulu (@hulu) November 2, 2023

Bianca Belair is one of the stars of the WWE's Women's Division. With 2 Women's Championship reigns and a SmackDown Women's Championship reign under her belt, she's proven herself to be one of the b-EST in the business. She recently made her return to WWE television after a couple of months off since SummerSlam on August 5. Belair is set to take on Iyo Sky in a rematch for the WWE Women's Championship this Saturday at their Crown Jewel PLE.

Montez Ford is another rising star in the WWE. He and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, recently aligned themselves with Bobby Lashley. As a group, the Street Profits have held the Raw and SmackDown tag team championships once a piece and are also former NXT tag team champs.

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will premiere on February 2, 2024.