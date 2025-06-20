Bad Bunny is gearing up for his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour and is telling fans how they should measure their expectations after getting Taylor Swift comparisons.

“First of all, I’m not Taylor Swift,” he told Variety. “I want to clarify now so that they don’t get so excited: It’s not going to be organized that way. It’s still very much a tour for DeBÍ, with some older songs sprinkled in.”

Swift kicked off her record-breaking Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, and it concluded on December 8, 2024. The Eras Tour generated $2 billion in revenue and sold over 10 million tickets. The Eras Tour was also named “Tour of the Century” at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While Bad Bunny's numbers aren't as large as Swift's, he still has a proven track record of selling out shows. In 2022, the Puerto Rican native embarked on two tours: El Último Tour del Mundo and the World's Hottest Tour. El Último Tour del Mundo, which ran from February 9 – April 3, 2022 grossed $117 million in revenue. As for the World's Hottest Tour, Bad Bunny turned up the heat and grossed over $314 million. That tour ran from August 5 – December 10, 2022. His tours are also the highest-grossing tour by a Latino artist.

Bad Bunny's music has also been recognized with his Un Verano Sin Ti album becoming the first Spanish-language LP nominated for Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs.

His tour this year is in support of his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album that released in January. Bad Bunny will begin his tour in his native island of Puerto Rico with a residency running at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

“The idea for the residency was always there, for as long as I can remember,” he says. “But it became difficult to ignore, the more time passed. I’ll admit, it was hard to complete my last tour, because all I wanted to do was move into this chapter.”

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is the artist's sixth solo album where it includes elements of reggaeton, plena, jíbaro, and salsa. The album encompasses Bad Bunny's love for his roots and is inspired by Puerto Rico's rich history and their music culture.

“I don’t ever want to hit a point where I’m constantly thinking about the next thing, but this album came when it wanted to because it had to,” he says. Searching for the best analogy, he compares the process to a sneeze. “It started with one line that led to me writing more, and eventually I discovered just how much I was missing home.”

Bad Bunny's residency will begin running this summer in Puerto Rico on July 11 to September 14, 2025. The world tour will kick off on Nov. 21 in Santo Domingo and the last show date will be in Brussels on July 22.