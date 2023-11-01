After winning the war of words heading into Crown Jewel, LA Knight is ready to end the "tyranny" of Roman Reigns once and for all.

On the first Saturday in November, LA Knight‘s life could change forever.

Finally, after spending the better part of 20 years working his way up from Championship Wrestling from Hollywood to Impact, NWA, and finally SmackDown – with a few stints in NXT sandwiched throughout – Knight not only has a chance to compete for a championship belt within the WWE Universe but to take his shot at the biggest belt of them all: Roman Reigns‘ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If he wins, Knight's name will live in the annals of WWE history forever as the man who ended the most dominant streak in modern history. And if he loses? Well, join the club, it's rapidly approaching 20 members, many of whom are either in the Hall of Fame or destined for it.

Sitting down for an interview with Kayla Braxton on The Bump, LA Knight was asked to assess Reigns heading into their match together at Crown Jewel and let it be known that, while he respects what Reigns brings to the table, he doesn't want to see his title run last any longer, as it simply isn't good for anyone but The Bloodline.

“I’m gonna tell you my assessment. My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. Here’s a guy, he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? Four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1,200 days?” LA Knight asked via Fightful. “You got to be kidding me. 1,200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that’s what I think we’re gonna find at Crown Jewel. But look, you talk about the tyranny of this. This revolution is gonna walk in and release everybody from that tyranny with a new WWE Champion.”

Asked elsewhere in the interview about his desire to become a champion within the WWE Universe, be that at Crown Jewel or at some date in the future, LA Knight noted that, in his opinion, becoming a champion is the only reason to wrestle, as without titles on the line, what's the point of getting in the ring?

“If you get into this business, if you end up in the WWE, and your aim is not to be the top man, if your aim isn’t to be the WWE Champion, I don’t know what you’re doing here, personally,” LA Knight said via Fightful. “For me, that’s the only reason I got here. I didn’t come here to be a background player. I didn’t come here to be supporting cast. I came here to be the guy. I came here to be top dog, I came here to be the guy that runs the game. So when you consider that, yeah, a lot of people like to create vision boards and all that kind of crap. The vision board’s in my head, and I see myself wearing that WWE Championship over and over and over again. So whether it happens to be Crown Jewel or sometime down the road, you will see that, and you will call me champ.”

Will LA Knight become a champion in Saudi Arabia? Will secure one of the biggest upset victories in WWE history in front of the world, or will he instead join the aforementioned list of performers who are very good but just not good enough to defeat the “Tribal Chief?” In a few short days, fans will find out.

Bully Ray reveals how WWE can keep LA Knight hot after a loss.

So, if LA Knight's chances of defeating Roman Reigns are rather low, why would Paul “Triple H” Levesque risk running him headfirst into the biggest buzzsaw in the business? Is this some Bryan Danielson-style punishment for getting too organically popular? Or does Levesque have something else up his sleeve entirely?

Well, the reason might be because, if booked correctly, this loss could actually make LA Knight look even better, as Bully Ray explained on Busted Open Radio.

“I’m not suggesting that he pass out to a sharpshooter or any other hold,” Billy Ray said via 411 Mania. “The comparison is, look at what WrestleMania 13 did for Stone Cold Steve Austin – even though he lost. The same thing can happen for LA Knight here if they have big plans for LA Knight.”

Alright, technically speaking, the one-time Dudley Boy is correct, “Stone Cold” did lose his match at WrestleMania 13 but ultimately came out of the program with Bret Hart a much bigger star than when it started. While that hasn't always been the case for performers who go up against Roman Reigns, if LA Knight really is a throwback to the Attitude Era, it would be fitting to take a page out of that playbook, right?