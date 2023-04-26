While May 2023 is a slow month as far as Hulu originals go, they have a variety of old films and shows coming onto the platform that should be exciting for anyone who spends hours scrolling through the new arrivals.

New Hulu originals (May 2023)

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

May 12

The Great: Complete Season 3

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl

May 19

White Men Can’t Jump

May 22

How I Met Your Father (Season 2B premiere)

May 24

The Clearing (Two-episode series premiere)

May 25

The Kardashians (Season 3 premiere)

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

New arrivals on Hulu (May 2023)

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7-8 (Dubbed)

After Earth

Annabelle

Atonement

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Black Dynamite

Billionaire Boys Club

Bless Me Ultima

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius

Blue Thunder

The Book Of Eli

Bottle Rocket

Boogie Nights

Clash Of The Titans

The Comedian

CrazyStupidLove

Cyrus

The Darkest Hour

Eat Pray Love

El Condorito

The First Monday In May

Frank

The Haunting in Connecticut

Horrible Bosses

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Identity

IT (2017)

Joshua

Johnny Mnemonic

The Joy Luck Club

Last Action Hero

The Last Exorcism

Little Man

The Little Things

The Mask

The Meddler

Meet the Spartans

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of the Furnace

Patriots Day

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Power Of One

Premium Rush

Rampage

Selena

Sex Drive

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stan & Ollie

Stuck On You

Taken 2

Twilight

May 2

A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Lucky

May 4

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3 (HGTV)

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Discovery)

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9 (Food Network)

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21 (HGTV)

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2 (HGTV)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9 (HGTV)

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4 (HGTV)

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4 (TLC)

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Apollo 18

A Walk to Remember

Both Sides of the Blade

The Libertine

May 5

Alone at Night

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+) — this is the broadcast that was live-streamed on Disney+ during John’s final U.S. performance on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour in November 2022 (that’s how you do it, Netflix).

Bloods

Manifest West

May 8

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A (Disney XD)

To The End

May 9

Jeopardy Masters: Series premiere (ABC)

The Last Warrior

May 10

FX’s Class of ’09: Two-episode series premiere (Only on Hulu)

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 premiere (ABC)

May 11

Bar Fight!

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman (Disney+) — this docu-special aired on Disney+ last month ahead of U2’s Songs of Surrender album release and features some magnificent (pun intended) performances.

May 12

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth

The Last Unicorn

Saint Omer

May 13

The Locksmith

May 15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mismash: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)

District B13

Hammer Of The Gods

Point Break

May 16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 (Star)

The Break-Up

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

May 18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2 (ABC)

Slash/Black

May 19

American Murderer

Sliding Doors

Sophie’s Choice

May 20

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-episode premiere (FX)

May 23

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 premiere (Fox)

Paris Can Wait

May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 6 premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 premiere (Fox)

Broker — an incredible film from Hirokazu Kore-eda about a mother going along with brokers to find the perfect parents to adopt her child.

May 25

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series premiere (Fox)

MasterChef: Season 13 premiere (Fox)

Mayans M.C.: Final season premiere (FX)

Prank Panel: Series premiere (ABC)

I Still Believe

May 26

Mummies

The Old Way

May 31

The Square