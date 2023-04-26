While May 2023 is a slow month as far as Hulu originals go, they have a variety of old films and shows coming onto the platform that should be exciting for anyone who spends hours scrolling through the new arrivals.
New Hulu originals (May 2023)
May 5
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
May 12
The Great: Complete Season 3
May 17
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl
May 19
White Men Can’t Jump
May 22
How I Met Your Father (Season 2B premiere)
May 24
The Clearing (Two-episode series premiere)
May 25
The Kardashians (Season 3 premiere)
May 30
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
New arrivals on Hulu (May 2023)
May 1
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7-8 (Dubbed)
After Earth
Annabelle
Atonement
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Black Dynamite
Billionaire Boys Club
Bless Me Ultima
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius
Blue Thunder
The Book Of Eli
Bottle Rocket
Boogie Nights
Clash Of The Titans
The Comedian
CrazyStupidLove
Cyrus
The Darkest Hour
Eat Pray Love
El Condorito
The First Monday In May
Frank
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horrible Bosses
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
Identity
IT (2017)
Joshua
Johnny Mnemonic
The Joy Luck Club
Last Action Hero
The Last Exorcism
Little Man
The Little Things
The Mask
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of the Furnace
Patriots Day
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Power Of One
Premium Rush
Rampage
Selena
Sex Drive
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stan & Ollie
Stuck On You
Taken 2
Twilight
May 2
A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere (National Geographic)
Lucky
May 4
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3 (HGTV)
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Discovery)
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9 (Food Network)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21 (HGTV)
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2 (HGTV)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9 (HGTV)
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4 (HGTV)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Discovery)
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4 (TLC)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ID)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Apollo 18
A Walk to Remember
Both Sides of the Blade
The Libertine
May 5
Alone at Night
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+) — this is the broadcast that was live-streamed on Disney+ during John’s final U.S. performance on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour in November 2022 (that’s how you do it, Netflix).
Bloods
Manifest West
May 8
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A (Disney XD)
To The End
May 9
Jeopardy Masters: Series premiere (ABC)
The Last Warrior
May 10
FX’s Class of ’09: Two-episode series premiere (Only on Hulu)
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 premiere (ABC)
May 11
Bar Fight!
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman (Disney+) — this docu-special aired on Disney+ last month ahead of U2’s Songs of Surrender album release and features some magnificent (pun intended) performances.
May 12
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth
The Last Unicorn
Saint Omer
May 13
The Locksmith
May 15
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mismash: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)
District B13
Hammer Of The Gods
Point Break
May 16
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 (Star)
The Break-Up
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
May 18
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2 (ABC)
Slash/Black
May 19
American Murderer
Sliding Doors
Sophie’s Choice
May 20
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-episode premiere (FX)
May 23
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 premiere (Fox)
Paris Can Wait
May 24
Beat Shazam: Season 6 premiere (Fox)
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 premiere (Fox)
Broker — an incredible film from Hirokazu Kore-eda about a mother going along with brokers to find the perfect parents to adopt her child.
May 25
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series premiere (Fox)
MasterChef: Season 13 premiere (Fox)
Mayans M.C.: Final season premiere (FX)
Prank Panel: Series premiere (ABC)
I Still Believe
May 26
Mummies
The Old Way
May 31
The Square