Well, we knew it would eventually happen. Hulu is going to crack down on password sharing.

Subscribers were notified of an updated subscriber agreement that outlines barring sharing accounts outside of the household, The Hollywood Reporter states. This new agreement will take effect on March 12.

Hulu cracking down on password-sharing

It states, “Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. ‘Household' means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”

It adds, “We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement. If we determine, in our sole discretion, that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement.”

On their website, they word it a bit more simply.

“We have highlighted some of the changes of your reference,” it says. “We're adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household and explaining how we may assess your compliance with these limitations.”

This isn't unexpected. Disney+, Netflix, and others have cracked down on account sharing.

Also, this news arrived to subscribers after Netflix reported two massive quarters of growth once their aggressive password-sharing stoppage took place. So, who can blame Hulu for wanting to try the same approach?

The days of one family member or friend having an account and sharing it with the rest of the gang appear to end with Hulu and almost every other streaming platform out there.

It's time for you, or those close to you, to shell out some cash if they want to keep the streaming going.