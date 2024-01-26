Hulu is gearing up for an exciting February with a diverse lineup of content, including anime, iconic film franchises, and reality TV, such as the infamous “Dr. Pimple Popper,” TheMarySue reports. The streaming service provides an excellent alternative for cord-cutters to stay updated on the latest shows, as many popular cable and network series are available the day after they air.
The month kicks off with the arrival of two highly anticipated FX limited series. “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” makes its debut, exploring the conflicts involving writer Truman Capote and wealthy socialites. Toward the end of February, viewers can look forward to “Shōgun,” an adaptation of James Clavell's novel depicting a civil war in Japan in 1600. Here is the full schedule:
Streaming February 1
- FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (Dubbed)
- Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
- Addicted | 2014
- America’s Sweethearts | 2001
- Baby Boy | 2001
- Big Momma’s House | 2000
- Black Knight | 2001
- The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
- Call Me By Your Name | 2017
- Client 9 | 2010
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
- Date Movie | 2006
- Dear John | 2010
- The Descent | 2005
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- The Eye | 2008
- First Daughter | 2004
- Force Majeure | 2014
- Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004
- Hitch | 2005
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
- Jason Bourne | 2016
- Jack And Jill | 2011
- Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
- Jumanji | 1995
- Just My Luck | 2006
- Jumping the Broom | 2011
- Knight And Day | 2010
- Life or Something Like It | 2002
- Love is Strange | 2014
- Man on Fire | 1987
- Men Of Honor | 2000
- Monster In-Law | 2005
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Night Catches Us | 2007
- Notorious | 2009
- Obsessed | 2009
- Pretty Woman | 1990
- Secrets of Eden | 2012
- The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
- Sisters | 2006
- Soul Food | 1997
- Twilight | 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
- Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
- Valentine’s Day | 2010
- Warm Bodies | 2013
- The Watch | 2012
- What’s Your Number? | 2011
- 12 Years A Slave | 2013
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005
- 500 Days Of Summer | 2009
Streaming February 2
- Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
- Freelance | 2022
Streaming February 4
- Alien Vs. Predator | 2004
- Beloved | 1998
- Hope Floats | 1998
- Predator | 1987
- Predator 2 | 1990
Streaming February 5
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
- Antebellum | 2020
Streaming February 6
- Camp Hideout | 2023
Streaming February 7
- Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
- 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
Streaming February 8
- Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
- Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
- 10 Things I Hate About You | 1999
- True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
- After The First 48: Complete Season 8
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- The Last Song | 2010
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Romeo + Juliet | 1996
Streaming February 9
- Suncoast: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Abyss | 1989
- Cat Person | 2023
- The Lost King | 2022
Streaming February 10
- The Lost City | 2022
Streaming February 11
- Father Stu | 2022
Streaming February 12
- Blended | 2014
Streaming February 13
- The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
- Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Streaming February 14
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
Streaming February 15
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
- Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
- Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 13
- Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 4
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
- 1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
- Infinite Storm | 2022
- Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
- Next Goal Wins | 2022
- Prometheus | 2012
- 2:22 | 2017
Streaming February 16
- Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Pod Generation | 2023
Streaming February 17
- Amulet | 2020
Streaming February 19
- American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
- Nomadland | 2021
Streaming February 20
- Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
Streaming February 21
- The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
- The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
- Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
- Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Streaming February 22
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Streaming February 23
- Mercy Road | 2021
Streaming February 24
- Dragonkeeper | 2022
- Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
Streaming February 25
- Monica | 2023
Streaming February 27
- FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
Streaming February 28
- Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
Streaming February 29
- Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- St. Vincent | 2014
- The Shack | 2017