The February additions on Hulu are CRAZY

Hulu is gearing up for an exciting February with a diverse lineup of content, including anime, iconic film franchises, and reality TV, such as the infamous “Dr. Pimple Popper,” TheMarySue reports. The streaming service provides an excellent alternative for cord-cutters to stay updated on the latest shows, as many popular cable and network series are available the day after they air.

The month kicks off with the arrival of two highly anticipated FX limited series. “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” makes its debut, exploring the conflicts involving writer Truman Capote and wealthy socialites. Toward the end of February, viewers can look forward to “Shōgun,” an adaptation of James Clavell's novel depicting a civil war in Japan in 1600. Here is the full schedule:

Streaming February 1

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (Dubbed)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3

Addicted | 2014

America’s Sweethearts | 2001

Baby Boy | 2001

Big Momma’s House | 2000

Black Knight | 2001

The Cabin in the Woods | 2012

Call Me By Your Name | 2017

Client 9 | 2010

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013

Date Movie | 2006

Dear John | 2010

The Descent | 2005

Eat Pray Love | 2010

The Eye | 2008

First Daughter | 2004

Force Majeure | 2014

Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004

Hitch | 2005

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

Jason Bourne | 2016

Jack And Jill | 2011

Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021

Jumanji | 1995

Just My Luck | 2006

Jumping the Broom | 2011

Knight And Day | 2010

Life or Something Like It | 2002

Love is Strange | 2014

Man on Fire | 1987

Men Of Honor | 2000

Monster In-Law | 2005

Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Night Catches Us | 2007

Notorious | 2009

Obsessed | 2009

Pretty Woman | 1990

Secrets of Eden | 2012

The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008

Sisters | 2006

Soul Food | 1997

Twilight | 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Valentine’s Day | 2010

Warm Bodies | 2013

The Watch | 2012

What’s Your Number? | 2011

12 Years A Slave | 2013

The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005

500 Days Of Summer | 2009

Streaming February 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere

Freelance | 2022

Streaming February 4

Alien Vs. Predator | 2004

Beloved | 1998

Hope Floats | 1998

Predator | 1987

Predator 2 | 1990

Streaming February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere

Antebellum | 2020

Streaming February 6

Camp Hideout | 2023

Streaming February 7

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2

Streaming February 8

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You | 1999

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1

After The First 48: Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

The Last Song | 2010

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Romeo + Juliet | 1996

Streaming February 9

Suncoast: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Abyss | 1989

Cat Person | 2023

The Lost King | 2022

Streaming February 10

The Lost City | 2022

Streaming February 11

Father Stu | 2022

Streaming February 12

Blended | 2014

Streaming February 13

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Streaming February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere

Streaming February 15

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm | 2022

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023

Next Goal Wins | 2022

Prometheus | 2012

2:22 | 2017

Streaming February 16

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Pod Generation | 2023

Streaming February 17

Amulet | 2020

Streaming February 19

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland | 2021

Streaming February 20

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere

Streaming February 21

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Streaming February 22

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Streaming February 23

Mercy Road | 2021

Streaming February 24

Dragonkeeper | 2022

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022

Streaming February 25

Monica | 2023

Streaming February 27

FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere

Streaming February 28

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

Streaming February 29