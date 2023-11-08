The college basketball season is underway, and of the best teams in the country this season is Kansas basketball.

It feels like yesterday that UConn was cutting down the nets after the winning the national championship, but the new college basketball season is now here. Kansas basketball is a team that was hoping to cut down the nets last year as they entered the tournament as a #1 seed, but they fell victim to an upset in the second, much like many other top contenders. The Jayhawks have their eyes set on that same goal this year, and many people believe that this is the year for another Kansas national championship. The Jayhawks are the preseason betting favorite to win it all, and they are also ranked #1 to start the season. It should be another fun season in Lawrence.

So far, Kansas basketball has played one game, and they were easily victorious. The Jayhawks began their season on Monday at home against NC Central, and they cruised to a 99-56 victory. It's obviously hard to tell just how good a team is from one game against a subpar opponent, but Kansas looked impressive. One major piece to the puzzle this season for the Jayhawks is the addition of Hunter Dickinson, who was the top player in the transfer portal last season. He transferred over to Kansas from Michigan, and Bill Self has been raving about him ever since he stepped foot on campus.

This Kansas basketball team seems to have all the tools to win a national championship. They have one of the best and deepest rosters in the country, and they have one of the best head coaches to ever do it. That's a pretty good recipe for success. This team is going to be very good, they will be ranked highly all season long and they should be set up nicely for a deep run in the tournament. Here are three bold predictions for the Jayhawks' 2023-24 season.

Hunter Dickinson will win the Wooden Award

Picking up Hunter Dickinson from the transfer portal was absolutely massive for this Kansas basketball team. Dickinson has been one of the best players in college basketball since he was a freshman, and he had three very good years of basketball when he played for Michigan. Dickinson is now surrounded with some of the best talent in the country, and he showed in game one how big of a threat he is at every spot on the floor. He finished that game with 21 points on 8/9 shooting, and he was 3/3 from deep in that game. He is 7'2″. Dickinson is going to have a great shot at the Wooden Award this year.

Kansas will win the Big 12 regular season and conference titles

Winning the Big 12 isn't just a goal for Kansas basketball at this point, it's an expectation. The Jayhawks find themselves at the top of the standings just about every season, and this year will be no different. Winning both the regular season and tournament titles is a bit more difficult to pull off, however. Still, this Kansas team looks like they should be the top team in the conference this season, and they have all the tools to win both of those championships. If the Jayhawks can pull that off, they will be riding a lot of momentum into the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas basketball will win the National Championship

This just feels like the year that Bill Self does it again. This is one of the best teams that he has ever had at Kansas, and there's no doubt about it, this team is talented enough to win the national championship. That's why they're ranked #1 in the country right now. It will all come down to whether or not the Jayhawks can find a groove at the end of the season. At the end of the day, college basketball is extremely unpredictable, and anything can happen come March. However, Kansas is one of the most talented teams in the country, and they have a good shot at taking home the national title this season.

It's looking like this is going to be another fun season for Kansas basketball fans. The Jayhawks looked great en route to a 1-0 start, and they will return to action on Friday as they will be at home for game two against Manhattan.