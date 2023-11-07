Kansas Jayhawks basketball HC Bill Self is now the highest-paid with a new five-year, $53 million contract.

The Kansas basketball team has rewarded longtime head coach Bill Self with a new contract that will make him the highest-paid coach in the sport, per Jeff Goodman of The Messenger.

‘BREAKING: Kansas' Bill Self has signed a new amended 5-year rolling contract that makes him the highest-paid college basketball coach in the country, source told @TheMessenger.'

This comes one day after the college basketball regular season kicked off, and the Kansas basketball team won its opening game, 99-56 against NC Central after being ranked as the preseason No. 1 team.

Per Goodman, the contract is for $53 million over 5 years, which is more than $10 million per season. For some perspective, Kentucky head coach John Calipari signed a six-year deal worth $44 million, so Self now takes the crown as the highest-paid in the sport.

This is a huge move for Kansas basketball, and it does raise some eyebrows for some across the sport after the NCAA hit Self and the Jayhawks with some discipline after violations this offseason.

Still, Self has shown his worth since becoming the head coach for the Kansas basketball team in 2003, and he has a 565-132 record with the school. He has a 276–68 Big 12 record and has made the NCAA Tournament every single season since coming on board, including five trips to the Elite Eight, two national titles, and one runner-up in the Big Dance.

Kansas just landed Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson in the offseason, so they are expected to be among the favorites to win the title this season, and the continuity in the program is a reflection of the type of coach Bill Self is.