The Carolina Hurricanes have seen some players leave town over the years. In NHL Free Agency this year, Jake Guentzel signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Brett Pesce joined the New Jersey Devils, for example. However, they will see a former player return to Carolina during the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes are retiring the number of Eric Staal.

Staal began his career in Carolina and spent parts of 12 seasons with the Hurricanes. Staal has now retired from the game of hockey after 18 years in the NHL and scoring over 1000 points. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native played over 1300 games in the league while playing for six different teams. On Tuesday, Staal released a statement on his jersey retirement with Carolina.

“From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me,” Staal said in a statement, via Sportsnet. “There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored.”

Eric Staal is a Hurricanes legend

The Hurricanes organization has existed since 1972 when they were the Hartford Whalers in the old World Hockey Association. In 1997, the Whalers were sold and relocated to Carolina. Since the team became the Hurricanes in 1997, few players have been better than Eric Staal.

In fact, the impact Staal had on this team can be seen in the record books. The 39-year-old holds the record for most points (775), goals (322), and assists (453) in Carolina history. Additionally, he is the only player to score 100 points in a single season with the franchise.

“Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history,” Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said, via Sportsnet. “Throughout his time in the Triangle, he made an immeasurable impact on his teammates, the organization and the community. We look forward to raising No. 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina.”

His 100-point season came in his sophomore campaign in the NHL. Later that season, Staal and current Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour led the team to the ultimate glory. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final for the first and — to this day — only championship in team history.

Staal also made an All-Star Game in 2008 as he won All-Star Game MVP. In 2009, he became captain of the Hurricanes. He maintained his captaincy of the team until 2015-16. The Hurricanes traded Staal to the New York Rangers as Carolina fell out of the playoff race. Staal went on to play for the Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, and Florida Panthers.