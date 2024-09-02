The Carolina Hurricanes have completed their last remaining piece of offseason business. The Hurricanes signed star forward Seth Jarvis to a huge contract extension on Saturday morning. Jarvis inked an eight-year contract featuring deferred payments, which is relatively new for the NHL.

This extension caps off the first offseason for new Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky. Once the news broke, Tulsky shared some words about Jarvis as a player. The new Hurricanes general manager had a lot of high praise for the recently extended forward. And it’s clear that the team holds Jarvis with incredible regard.

“Seth is a cornerstone player for our franchise,” Tulsky said of Jarvis on Saturday, via NHL.com. “He took another huge step last season, playing in all situations and displaying the skill and competitive drive that will make him a star in this league in the years to come.”

Seth Jarvis has emerged as a Hurricanes star

Seth Jarvis is a former first-round pick of Carolina from the 2020 NHL Draft. He made his debut with the franchise during the 2021-22 campaign and performed quite well. He scored 17 goals and 40 points during his rookie season. Though Jarvis received votes for the Calder Trophy, he did not finish as a finalist for the award.

Jarvis took a slight step back in production in 2022-23. However, he rebounded in a massive way this past season. Jarvis scored 33 goals and 67 points, both career highs for him. He finished second on the Hurricanes for goals and points. Only Sebastian Aho outpaced the Winnipeg, Manitoba native in both categories.

Jarvis has also made a solid impact in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, he ranks ninth all-time among Carolina skaters in terms of playoff points. He has skated in 40 playoff games with the franchise. He has scored 13 goals and 27 points across three different postseason runs.

Jarvis could certainly solve one of the team’s most pressing issues should he continue developing. The Hurricanes have a very talented roster and have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last six seasons. In saying this, they lack legitimate top-end forward talent outside of Aho. If Jarvis continues his ascent, he could give Carolina two elite offensive producers.

Whether the Hurricanes forward becomes that elite offensive producer remains to be seen. In any event, Jarvis has the full faith of the Carolina front office behind him. His new contract is certainly a testament to the potential they believe he can reach.