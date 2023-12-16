The Hurricanes fell to the Predators in overtime on Friday night in a game featuring a six-goal second period.

The Carolina Hurricanes entered their Friday night game hoping to keep its momentum going. They ended their four-game losing streak against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. On Thursday, they defeated the Detroit Red Wings to make it two in a row. However, their attempt at a three-game winning streak fell short against the Nashville Predators.

Carolina and Nashville played a rather chaotic game that featured a six-goal second period. In the end, Filip Forsberg scored his third overtime goal of the season to win it for the Predators. The loss marks Carolina's sixth in their last eight games as they cling to the Eastern Conference's final wild card spot.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour certainly wasn't happy with the result. He has never shied away from letting everyone know what he feels, and Friday night was no different. That said, there is one player the Hurricanes head coach did not blame when speaking with the media.

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta started Friday night vs. Predators

Veteran goalie Antti Raanta got the start on Friday, and he did what he could. He made 24 saves on 30 shots against as the Predators found their mark repeatedly. Brind'Amour didn't exactly praise his veteran puck-stopper, but he does believe Raanta's defense did him no favors.

“It's not on him, we were not good tonight. We weren't terrible, but everything was just a little soft, a little late, and a little too easy to play against,” the Hurricanes head coach said, via team reporter Walt Ruff.

Carolina has visions of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Every good team goes through ups and downs, but they must stop the bleeding before things spiral. The Hurricanes are in action once again on Sunday when they welcome the Washington Capitals to town for a Metropolitan Division clash.